'Woke comedy' will never compete with the despair of the online Right."No great movement designed to change the world can bear sarcasm or mockery, because they are a rust that corrodes everything it touches." So wrote the Czech writer Milan Kundera in his novel The Joke.Humour has long been a magic ingredient in unlocking political change. In the medieval court, jesters had an almost unique privilege in being able to tell the monarch what he didn't want to hear, and were often tasked with presenting bad news. In totalitarian regimes humour was a daily act of undermining the regime, to the extent that on Stalin's death 200,000 of the Gulag's 2.5m population were there for telling jokes.In recent years, unpalatable political ideas have often been presented under the cover of humour. Nigel Farage, Britain's most successful politician of the early 21st century, has always employed a particularly English jocularity to sell what was a controversial platform, laughing us out of the EU eventually. But he's not alone - in Italy and the Ukraine, comedians have risen to very highest office, and France may be next. The document identified a number of popular Right-wing memes, including Pepe the Frog and Wojak, the former symbolising "a kind of superior nonchalance toward others, helping to normalise hostile attitudes toward minorities and political opponents" and "anti-elite arrogance and condescension".Pepe the Frog became a household name about five years ago during an election that involved humour to an unusual degree. At the start of September 2016, after Hilary Clinton had made a speech attacking her opponents as a "basket of deplorables", Donald Trump Jr posted on Instagram a doctored photo of the Sylvester Stallone film The Expendables replaced with The Deplorables, with a line-up of Trumpians, including the Donald, his even more repellent son, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and... Pepe the Frog.Pepe was originally a harmless cartoon amphibian who occasionally peed himself , so old in internet terms that he first appeared on MySpace, back in 2005, and it was only in 2015 that it begun to be adopted by users of the notorious 4chan website.When Trump announced his candidacy in June that year countless images of Pepe wearing a Make America Great Again cap began appearing on the site, seen as a veritable womb of trolling. Clinton then denounced Pepe as a symbol of white supremacism, joining a long list of often arcane supposed white nationalist signals, from milk to the okay sign. Authenticity is the key, and Clinton's attempt at making popular cultural references aimed at younger voters always sounded flat . Similarly, just as Hillary's Twitter account was clearly written by a group of insufferable Ivy League graduates, especially crafted for the election strategy, Trump's tweets were obviously written by the mad bastard himself; they were authentic, just as he was authentic, and, despite his immense faults as a human being, also very funny.For example, Norf FC, a satire of English football fans, would certainly be considered "problematic", to use the language of sanctimonious bores who police discourse. Originating on 4chan, it's decidedly offensive but also funny, at its best a modern-day Hogarth, making fun of certain aspects of English life, including the English abroad , their obsession with football above all else, and their tendency to drink and fight. But it has also expanded organically to cover our history, including the Napoleonic Wars and the Roman invasion. (A remake of Our Island Story but illustrated with Norf FC would make an excellent book).Wojak has evolved into various other forms — Withered Wojak is a favourite, often used in response to the latest self-harm masquerading as life advice spread by journalists and other opinion formers, or to children being exposed to drag queens, or the most recent race-baiting directives from on high. He represents despair that this will never be over and will only get worse.Then there is Soyjak, who with his mouth agape in pathetic admiration is not just physically unimpressive, but mentally emasculated, desperate to win the approval of women and of polite society. The name stems from the common Right-wing belief that the consumption of soy reduces testosterone, while the facial expression - also known as "cuckface" - comes from the idea that an open mouth is associated with lower social status and submissiveness among male primates. This was a scientific theory first posted on a 4chan messageboard, which is good enough citation for me.Soyjak is often paired with Gigachad, a manly, ubermensch figure (in reality an Azeri model called Ernest Khalimov , who apparently is vaguely aware of how his image has become a meme but otherwise lives a wholesome life far away from this madness). Soyjak and Gigachad often appear together in memes, the former hysterical about something of little real importance, the latter relaxed and happy, unafflicted by modernity-afflicted neurosis.Some of the memes are funny and imaginative; " Should have let us grill " pays tribute to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matters protesters trespassing on their estate. It's a play on "grillpill", a Left-wing meme about babyboomers and their "I don't care about politics, I just wanna grill" mindset.Revolutionaries in the past have faced a similar problem. The EU report looked at the possibilities of "attempting to counter extremist humour with a form of alternative humour", which it concedes is very difficult, and this is indeed what was attempted after the revolution in Russia. There, political jokes were banned as "anti-Soviet propaganda" and were replaced "with their own brand of dull official humour, which they disseminated in satirical magazines", in the words of Ben Lewis, author of Hammer and Tickle. The same is largely true of consciously "anti-woke" comedy, much of which is very poor quality; or, if I were to be charitable, is aimed at older people. Perhaps it is because it employs a similar tactic to clapter, using a political out-group as a punchline, without in any way hitting a taboo.Whoever the people making it, anything that grinds away at taboos is going to be at least mildly funny; laughter is a release from social norms. When I was a child, there was still the great British tradition of schoolboys drawing pictures of penises on religious figures in books, an almost instinctive desire to shock and mock; it's funny because of the reaction it would provoke. Today even publicly desecrating Christ barely registers , yet when a pissed Man City fan drew a willy on a Marcus Rashford mural it led to a public meltdown — and even a vigil — because of a fear it had broken our number one taboo, race.If the likes of Wojak are popular, it's partly because the cultural atmosphere feels quite heavy at times, so much so that many conservatives live a sort of coded existence in public life, the equivalent of taqiyya, the Shia Muslim practice of shielding your true opinions. They can either learn to keep their views quiet, or heavily-qualified, or they can become social pariahs. Humour, especially arcane, coded humour, is an escape.Offensive as these memes are to polite society, the idea that Pepe and Wojak are going to normalise extreme-Right politics, or even centre-Right politics, is outlandish. 