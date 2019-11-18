© Global Look Press / Xinhua / Ray Tang

Such a selective memory triggered much skepticism

The Duke of York's appearance on the BBC, in which he "categorically" denied allegations ofand "explained" his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, was a total train wreck according to skeptical online community."I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened," Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, addressing the accusations byDespite a widely circulated photo that appears to show"Going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do... I remember it weirdly distinctly."online, especially when he went on to challenge very specific details of the accuser's claims, who recalled him "profusely sweating" and "pouring with perspiration" when they danced one night."I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I don't sweat.""Or I didn't sweat at the time," he said, somewhat ironically adding that he had only started to be able to sweat again "in the recent past.". Only his anonymous supporters had thus far claimed the image was doctored, while Giuffre insists the photo is absolutely real, and that even the FBI never contested this fact.but said it was a "stretch" to call it a close friendship.After Epstein's first 2008 conviction, for which he only served about 13 months in luxury that average people could only imagine,"I went there with the sole purpose of saying to him that because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen together."In another cringing episode, the prince said that he does "regret the fact that [Epstein] has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming," beforeAndrew replied, emphasizing that Epstein's arrest had become an absolute shock to him and a "constant sore" to the wider Royal Family, which "couldn't be more supportive.""We all knew him and I think that if we have a conversation about it, it's...we are all left with the same thing, what on earth happened or how did he get to where he was, what did he do, how did he do it?"