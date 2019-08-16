Jeffrey Epstein had a bizarre portrait of Bill Clinton in a dress hanging in his Manhattan mansion, DailyMailTV can reveal.The picture depicting the former president apparently lounging on a chair in the Oval Office, wearing red heels and posing suggestively in a blue dress redolent of Monica Lewinsky was in a room off the stairway of the Upper East Side townhouse.The dress is also strikingly similar to one worn by Hillary Clinton at the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors.The original painting is called 'Parsing Bill' and is by Australian-American artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid, although it is unclear if Epstein had bought the canvas or had a print mounted. Ryan-Kleid exhibited for her degree show when she graduated with an MFA in 2012 from the New York Academy of Art.The source, who asked to remain anonymous, was visiting Epstein to present a business proposal -The woman said she was shocked to catch sight of the portrait through an open door as she walked through the ornate home with her business partner.She told DailyMailTV: 'It was absolutely Bill Clinton. It was shocking - it was definitely a painting of him. It was a very provocative, sexual picture. He was wearing heels, a blue dress and his hand was in a weird position.The color of the dress seemed to be a pointed reference to Clinton's former intern Monica Lewinsky, who wore a blue dress during their infamous sexual encounter in the White House.Epstein and Clinton were once friends, with- making it possible he could have seen the bizarre painting.Clinton has however denied being on Epstein's 'pedophile island,' Little St. James - a denial which Donald Trump sought to cast doubt on this week.The presence of the picture is a new twist in the relationship between Clinton, his family and Epstein.Last month the former president's office said he had not known anything of Epstein's crimes and had taken four trips with him in 2002 and 2003 - althoughin the course of those.After the financier's apparent suicide on Saturday morning,and a link to court documents setting out Roberts' evidence.Additionally,The origin of the painting is unknown. DailyMail.com has seen metadata which verifies where and when the picture was taken. It was hanging against a dark-colored wall in Epstein's stone fortress.That image is apparently inspired by the famous image of Uncle Sam used in James Montgomery Flagg's World War I recruiting poster.The source who spotted the painting said'It was through a door that had been left temporarily open by his housekeeper or butler.'I thought, ''Why in the world would Epstein have that up?'' I didn't even know that they knew each other.'Although she was stunned by the painting,She said: 'He took a picture. I was mortified because there were cameras everywhere.'The source added that she was inside Epstein's home for around an hour and a half for the meeting, which had been arranged by the pedophile's then-assistant Lesley Groff.The glamorous blonde was named as a possible accomplice and granted immunity in Epstein's controversial plea deal in 2008.The source said: 'We had been in communication with Lesley Groff. She was the person who coordinated our meeting.'We were met at the door of Epstein's penthouse by a butler. He had a real butler - an old gentleman who walked with a limp. He led us to Lesley's circular office. She was beautiful and fabulous and so nice and bubbly.'Then she led us into Epstein's private quarters which is when we passed by the open door and the portrait.'We went into his dining room and spoke to him about the proposal.'After the discussion, the source returned to the waiting area and saidShe added: 'We were wrapping things up with his private secretary and I noticed a young Hispanic girl there, all hunched up over her phone, waiting to see him next.'I thought it was odd that she was in the same waiting room we were in.I thought that maybe she was the housekeeper's daughter.'The source added that during her hour long discussion with Epstein,She said:despite wanting the contract.The proposal fell through and she never worked with the billionaire.The macabre and excessive decor of Epstein's home has been well documented.WhileIt is complete with multiple bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-floor reception room and three three-room suites that span the entire fourth floor.A Vanity Fair article noted thatOne visitor to the sinister townhouse told the New York Times thatAmong the bizarre interior oddities isR. Couri Hay, a public relations specialist who was invited to Epstein's home and viewed the mural just three months ago,Other people to have visited the home notedand a dining room designed to resemble a beach.He has a table in his dining room covered with photos of famous faces, includingThere is also a wall in Epstein's study decorated withOther visitors to the home noted a large 20-seat dining table surrounded by computer screens and phones.