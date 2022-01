Nova Scotia has made it illegal to gather alongside the interprovincial highway in support of the Truckers for Freedom Convoy.True North reached out to the Nova Scotia government to learn what exactly this meant but received no response by deadline. As of publication time, the GoFundMe for the freedom convoy had reached $7.5 million."I can't believe they would do that," Nova Scotia driver and convoy organizer Martin Brodmann told True North on Friday.Brodmann agreed, however, that with the East Coast fleet of the Freedom Convoy having already made its way into Ontario, it wasTruckers from Newfoundland passed into Nova Scotia Wednesday , joining up with Maritime drivers who made their way into and across New Brunswick on Thursday Overwhelmed with emotion, Brodmann contrasted Nova Scotia's decision to ban supporters with his experience in Quebec, saying that thirty police cars had just lined up to give the truckers a send-off into Ontario."This whole journey has been such an enjoyment," he said, adding that the convoy was something "that had to be done."All fleets of the Truckers for Freedom Convoy are expected to reach Ottawa Saturday.Nova Scotia's "Highway Blockade Ban" will be in place until at least Feb. 6, when the province will reassess and likely extend its state of emergency.In May 2021, the Nova Scotia government also obtained an injunction cracking down on planned anti-lockdown protests.