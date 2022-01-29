A "freedom convoy" of Canadian truckers is on its way to Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back at accusations of tyrannical government overreach by claiming the truckers just hate him because he's black.His intern passed the letters on to Canadian Mounties who rode to the four corners of Canada to take the message to the people.Trudeau, who is suspiciously not black looking, was offended when members attempted to spin his statement, suggesting he was merely close to the black community."I am not speaking metaphorically," said Trudeau. "Look at my skin. It's as black as night. It's midnight black!""If you weren't so naively color blind you'd understand," he added.At publishing time, President Biden lent his support to Trudeau, calling him a 'surprisingly articulate black fella'.