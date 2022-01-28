The Biden administration has expressed its intent to develop a cohesive set of policies to regulate Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as current legislation and enforcement are too scattered across the board - arguing that the move is a matter of national security."This is designed to look holistically at digital assets and develop a set of policies that give coherency to what the government is trying to do in this space," a source familiar with the White House's plan told Barron's. "Because digital assets don't stay in one country, it's necessary to work with other countries on synchronization."The Biden administration wants to "bring order to the haphazard approach that the government is now using to regulate crypto," said the White House source to Barron's.At the present, different aspects of cryptocurrencies are handled by different agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. However, there is little consensus between the agencies when it comes to classifying the variety of different assets on the market, including NFTs.