Biden administration to regulate Bitcoin, NFTs and cryptocurrencies as matter of 'national security' within weeks
The Post Millennial
Fri, 28 Jan 2022 03:42 UTC
According to Bloomberg, the White House will release an executive order in the coming weeks to task federal agencies with assessing the risks and opportunities posed by cryptocurrency. The publication reports that senior officials of the Biden administration held multiple meetings on developing the plan, with a full directive coming down from President Biden in a few weeks.
It's set to come under the umbrella of national security efforts as the administration wants to analyze cryptocurrencies and employ a "cohesive regulatory framework" that would cover Bitcoin, alt-coins, stablecoins, and even NFTs, Barron's reported.
"This is designed to look holistically at digital assets and develop a set of policies that give coherency to what the government is trying to do in this space," a source familiar with the White House's plan told Barron's. "Because digital assets don't stay in one country, it's necessary to work with other countries on synchronization."
The efforts involve the State Department, Treasury Department, National Economic Council, the Council of Economic Advisors, and the White House National Security Council as the White House assesses and determines the risks posed by cryptocurrency to national security.
The Biden administration wants to "bring order to the haphazard approach that the government is now using to regulate crypto," said the White House source to Barron's.
At the present, different aspects of cryptocurrencies are handled by different agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. However, there is little consensus between the agencies when it comes to classifying the variety of different assets on the market, including NFTs.
Comment: We are likely witnessing the dissolving of the libertarian dream of a government-free, regulation-free currency. It was nice while it lasted. Note that this was likely the plan from the get-go, with the ultimate goal being the world-wide adoption of a digital currency (which is likely why we're seeing Russia and China resisting existing cryptocurrency adoption). Anyone thinking they're a step ahead of the controllers is generally suffering from wishful thinking.
