© Dado Ruvic / Reuters



The Bank of Russia has unveiled proposals that would see the sale, mining and circulation of cryptocurrencies banned as part of a radical move that finance chiefs say would protect the economy from the risks associated with digital currencies.In a statement issued on Thursday,In the view of officials, "additional measures are advisable."The regulator proposed a tranche of restrictions that it saidIn addition, the. Those falling foul of the laws could face prosecution.In November, the bank reported thatin the emerging market worldwide. Officials noted thatIn addition,. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the Central Bank had been contacted by the Federal Security Service (FSB) over alleged concerns thatAccording to two anonymous sources, the security agency recommended a complete shutdown of crypto operations in Russia, in accordance with the recommendations the bank later published.Besides crypto's purported effect on financial markets, the bank also referenced concerns about the currency's impact on the environment in its decision, claiming that its spread could negatively impact efforts to adopt sustainable energy systems. In 2021, analysis showed that bitcoin uses more electricity annually than the nation of Finland as part of its mining process.The government said that it was worried about the currency's environmental effects, and that it was being used for fraud and money laundering, given it can be traded anonymously and outside state financial systems. The country had previously been the most popular location for bitcoin mining, but it was replaced by the US after the prohibition.making it extremely difficult to use. The number of countries and jurisdictions that have banned crypto, either completely or implicitly, has more than doubled since 2018.