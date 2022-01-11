suicide kazakh officials
Immediately after the statement of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the plot of some leaders of the security forces and foreign forces, a wave of suicides swept high-ranking officials of the country's police and the National Security Committee.

On January 10, Colonel of the National Security Service of Kazakhstan Azamat Ibrayev was found dead in the backyard of his house in the capital, Nur-Sultan. According to local sources, he apparently jumped out of the window. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

Azamat Ibrayev

Colonel of the National Security Service of Kazakhstan Azamat Ibrayev
Earlier on the same day, the head of the Zhambyl region Police Department, General Zhanat Suleimenov also committed suicide. After the riots, a criminal case was initiated against him, he was threatened with a tribunal.
General Zhanat Suleimenov

General Zhanat Suleimenov
Apparently, these are not the last dramatic cases to be reported in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the number of law enforcement officers killed in the riots has increased to 17 servicemen.