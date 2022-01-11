Immediately after the statement of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the plot of some leaders of the security forces and foreign forces, a wave of suicides swept high-ranking officials of the country's police and the National Security Committee.On January 10,was found dead in the backyard of his house in the capital, Nur-Sultan. According to local sources,. A pre-trial investigation is underway.Earlier on the same day, theApparently, these are not the last dramatic cases to be reported in the coming days.Meanwhile, the number of law enforcement officers killed in the riots has increased to 17 servicemen.