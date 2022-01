the role of foreign media and domestic demagogues in catalyzing and exacerbating the current crisis

The authorities' long-planned removal of fuel subsidies was exploited as the "trigger event"

The present piece will analyze some of the most important parts of President Tokayev's speech in the context of the Hybrid War of Terror on Kazakhstan that prompted the Russian-led CSTO's limited peacekeeping mission.President Tokyaev addressed his people on Friday in a speech that exposed details of the terrorist threat facing his nation. The Saker republished the English version sourced from the ColonelCossad (Boris Rozhin) Telegram channel that can be read here . The present piece will analyze some of the most important parts of his speech in the context of the Hybrid War of Terror on Kazakhstan that prompted the Russian-led CSTO's limited peacekeeping Precisely because of the fact that they're terrorists is why President Tokayev refuses to negotiate with them like he claimed some foreign forces have called upon him to do.The next item to touch upon from his speech is howThere's been wild speculation among many in the Alt-Media Community alleging that Turkey was somehow involved in the attempted terrorist takeover of that Central Asian country. President Tokayev quashed those rumors by thanking the Turkish President among others. Those who continue to hurl baseless accusations against Turkey are therefore propagating fake news.Another intriguing point was made when President Tokayev opined about democracy and human rights.The rule of law is the basis for all civilized states, he said. The. It's for this reason why the Hybrid War of Terror on Kazakhstan can be described as threatening that country's very statehood.The Kazakhstani leader also blamed so-called "do-gooder activists" who've violated the May 2020 Law on Peaceful Assemblies of Citizens by holding unauthorized (illegal) rallies for distracting the police from dealing with their country's urgent terrorist threat. President Tokayev said that this was one of the reasons whyMoving along, his speech then discussedAccording to him, 20,000 armed and highly trained sleeper cell terrorists attacked Almaty, including some foreign ones alongside many locals.He concluded that this is evidence of a preplanned attack against the country. Furthermore, President Tokayev revealed that. All of this suggests a single command center for training and guidance, he said.President Tokayev wrapped up his speech by informing everyone that, but warned against spreading disinformation, fake news, or calls for incitement. He promised that the authorities will detect, track down, and punish all such offenders. Nevertheless, he praised the vast majority of his citizens for remaining faithful to the rule of law and resisting the terrorists' provocations. He ended by expressing confidence for the future.Everything that President Tokayev revealed in his speech confirms thatIt's also important that he called out the informational component of this Hybrid War since it played a crucial role in the conflict.the aforesaid to resort to acts of terrorism against it once the preplanned Hybrid War finally went kinetic.for provoking a Color Revolution that would only serve as cover for the Unconventional War that was being plotted all along.That's because it could have been postponed due to the authorities giving in to the originally apolitical anti-reform Color Revolution protesters' demands to reimpose price controls.Instead, this subversive "deep state" faction might have leveraged its extensive network of influence in Kazakhstan to force the Color Revolution's transformation into an Unconventional War. Whoever's ultimately revealed to be behind it and for whatever ends they aimed to achieve, it's clear that they'll eventually be exposed as a result of the investigation into this conflict's origins.on Kazakhstan exactly as President Tokayev concluded., which his why it must be contained as soon as possible.which refers to counter-Hybrid Warfare tactics and strategies aimed at reinforcing national models of democracy from what are usually externally connected threats. Whatever forms this takes, which will vary based on the country and context, it must be immediately prioritized in order to preemptively safeguard all states from Kazakhstani-like terrorist takeover threats.