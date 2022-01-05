© Vladimir Tretyakov/AP



Kazakhstan's president has accepted the resignation of the government, hours after he declared a state of emergency in large parts of the country in response to a rare outbreak of unrest.Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Alikhan Smailov as acting prime minister, the president's office said early on Wednesday. Smailov was previously the first deputy prime minister.The political moves follow protests, sparked by rising fuel prices,On Tuesday evening, video footage from Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, showed lines of riot police and numerous crowd control vehicles massed in the centre of the city.Later, there were unverified reports of police cars on fire in Almaty, and videos from a number of other cities appeared to show protestersand a large presence of security forces."All calls to storm or attack government buildings are absolutely illegal," Tokayev said in a video address on Tuesday evening.In a tweet,The initial spark for outrage was the sharply rising price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used by many to power their cars, particularly in the west of Kazakhstan.Tokayev saidof 50 tenge (about 8p) a litre on LPG, roughly half the current market price, in Mangystau province.Speaking to acting cabinet members, Tokayev ordered them and provincial governors to broaden the LPG price controls to gasoline, diesel and other "socially important" consumer goods.He said the situation was improving in protest-hit cities and towns after the state of emergency was declared which included a curfew and movement restrictions.Tokayev is the handpicked successor of Nursultan Nazarbayev, a Soviet-era Communist boss who became Kazakhstan's first leader after independence and ruled for nearly three decades until he stepped down in 2019. The 81-year-old still wields enormous power behind the scenes, and the country's capital city was renamed Nur-Sultan in his honour in 2019.Under Nazarbayev and his successor, a small elite have amassed enormous wealth, while life for many ordinary Kazakhs is still hard-going, particularly in the resource-rich west of the country. Rare protests have been ruthlessly crushed, and the regime faces no real opposition in parliament.Separately, the interior ministry said that in addition to Almaty, government buildings were attacked in the southern cities of Shymkent and Taraz overnight, with 95 police officers wounded in clashes. Police have detained more than 200 people.