The rapid growth of digital assets and their integration with traditional financial services could soon pose systemic risks, according to Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe.He told the BBC that cryptocurrencies may pose an imminent threat to the traditional financial system. "[Cryptocurrencies] are growing very fast, and they're becoming integrated more into what I might call the traditional financial system," Cunliffe said, addingIn October Cunliffe called on policymakers to pursue crypto regulation as a "matter of urgency."The BoE and the Treasury this month released a joint statement on the upcoming research into the UK's central bank digital currency (CBDC). They plan to explore potential design features, and consider the positive and negative implications of issuing a CBDC. "No decision" has been made to launch a CBDC at this stage.