An NHS doctor has challenged Sajid Javid over compulsory vaccines for healthcare workers, telling the health secretary: "I've not had a vaccination; I don't want to have a vaccination."The scene, which was caught by Sky News cameras, was first broadcast on Friday after Javid visited King's College hospital in south London. It has been shared extensively on social media by both critics and supporters of vaccine mandates.The government has decided that all NHS staff in England who have direct contact with patients must have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine by 3 February or risk losing their job at the end of March.While on a walkabout at King's on Friday, Javid had asked doctors and nurses what they thought about government plans to require vaccination for all NHS staff. After a brief silence, Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist who has been working throughout the pandemic, replied: "I'm not happy about that.""That's your view," Javid replied. Turning to a group of nurses he added: "And your views?"Turning back to James, Javid continued: "I respect that but there are also many different views."Javid added: "I understand that but obviously we have to weigh all that up for both health and social care and there will always be a debate about it ... ""Yes, but at some point that will wane," Javid said.James said: "But if you want to provide protection with a booster you'd have to inject everybody every month. If the protection has worn off for transmission after two months then after a month you've still got a bit of protection. But if you want to maintain protection you're going to need to boost all staff members every single month, which you're not going to do."Javid answered his challenge by saying:Half a day after the video was published on Twitter, it had been watched about 1.2m times.