My bet is that in 1-2 years the anti-vaxx hysteria will die down again, and that the majority of those who now say "never! never! over my dead body!" will quietly get vaxxed, and the few who won't will have a self-inflicted and rather shitty life which, of course, is their right!

The woman cried and said that without a phone she would not even be able to call an ambulance. The pensioner also said that she had recently buried her son and no one can help her. At the same time, the guards acted according to the rules and did not let the elderly woman inside the shopping center without a QR code.

The pensioner wanted to go to the store, but she did not have a vaccine certificate. The woman was not allowed to enter the mall, then she began to fall to the floor and cry, her emotions overwhelmed her.



- "I have neither children nor grandchildren, I live alone. I need a piece of bread, I want to eat. Are you monsters not to let me in? I lie here on the doorstep and starve to death? If I die, take me straight to the churchyard, to bury me in the grave", the woman said.

Slavsquat has an interesting piece on what he deems "the Russophile media". The critique I have of it is that it mentions Saker , but the Birdman isn't and can never be a part of anything deemed "Russophile". Kremlinophile? Sure. Russophile? Not in a million years.In a piece The Saker blog vs the anti-COVID crusaders (Saker rant) — which was laughably published with commenting disabled — Birdman wrote thus:Now consider that in Russia 55 percent of the adult population is uninjected. (35 percent took the "vaccine" while it was still fully voluntary. Another 10 percent have followed involuntarily since coercion has started.) And consider also that the state in Russia is doing everything it can to make the lives of the unvaccinated "shitty". Also consider that in Russia, there are still nearly 900,000 surviving World War II veterans. Easily 600,000 of them are uninjected. (Russia does not publish the figure for vaccinations per age, but two months ago Sobyanin was whining that only one-third of those above 60 had subjected themselves to S protein+chimpvirus injections.)Now consider that all Russian regions have adopted "vaccine" passes barring those without them from theaters and malls, certain jobs, and in a few regions from public transport. Consider that many regions have adopted additional restrictions for the retired "unvaccinated" who are barred from leaving their residences altogether except to visit the emergency room, the nearest grocery store, or to walk a dog but no farther than 100 meters from their doorstep.Consider that when all of these things are taken together this means that tens of millions of Russian retirees and hundreds of thousands of Russian WWII veterans are technically banned from visiting the mall or a theater, seeking non-urgent medical help, getting their groceries from the 2nd nearest store to them, or walking the dog 105 meters from their doorstep.What do you call a person like that? You call it HUMAN GARBAGE. That's what he is. I wouldn't run him through a woodchipper and fertilize my tomatoes with.At a time when so many Russians, but particularly pensioners and even veterans, are being humiliated and oppressed this "Russophile" does not even have the level of class required to keep his mouth shut. Instead,What he most closely resembles is the Bolsheviks, or better yet their toadie and apologist. The Bolsheviks and the violent Westernizer, Peter the Great, played the same game of being at war with the Russian people and spirit, of oppressing them from above, and of blaming the victim the whole time. At the end of the day, he is nothing more than a pathetic COVID Bolshie. Lenin at least left his humanity behind in pursuit of a grand vision of Heaven on Earth, Birdman abandons it in order to play the footsoldier for a virus cult and syringe fundamentalism that the Russian people do not want anything to do with Isn't it "grand" to be sitting pretty in Covidianism-free Florida and be ranting in justification of humiliation and harassment of Russian veterans and grandparents? The Russians have better friends than that at NATO HQ.The life of a Russian granny successfully made shitty! Birdman approves! She only has herself to blame after all!Russian granny denied baked goods. Another victory!Another Russian granny leading a "self-inflicted" "shitty life".One more "self-inflicted" "rather shitty life" "which, of course, is their right".Ah yes, a Russian grandma in a "self-inflicted" brutal detention — "which, of course, is her right".Rabid driver manhandles a woman without a vaccine pass and pushes her off a bus. — More of that "self-inflicted" stuff Birdman loves so much.Put them in their place! Make their lives shitty! It's all self-inflicted!Keep in mind that all of these grandmas are someone's mother, wife, sister, aunt... They've lived, toiled, contributed to Russia, raised a family and provided for it. In most instances lived a hard but productive and meaningful life — only to in their old age have a coterie of WEF-loving technocrat insectoids try to blackmail, harass and cattle-tag them. And for a Florida COVID Bolshie to pontificate on how they deserve it and how it is all their fault after all.Russophile? Not to anyone whose mother or grandmother could have been one of those humiliated women. And that's the vast majority of Russia.When you've sided with a technocratic would-be QR-police state against babushkas and veterans you've become a steaming, radioactive pile of shit that doesn't deserve to be consuming this world's oxygen.