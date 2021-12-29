In a piece The Saker blog vs the anti-COVID crusaders (Saker rant) — which was laughably published with commenting disabled — Birdman wrote thus:
My bet is that in 1-2 years the anti-vaxx hysteria will die down again, and that the majority of those who now say "never! never! over my dead body!" will quietly get vaxxed, and the few who won't will have a self-inflicted and rather shitty life which, of course, is their right!Take a deep breath and consider what is written here. Saker understands that efforts are underway to make the lives of the unvaccinated "shitty" and he furthermore expects these measures to stay in place for many years. He doesn't find any problem with this. In fact, he finds that those whose lives will be made "shitty" deserve it and only have themselves to blame. Their lives will be "shitty" but that will have been wholly "self-inflicted". Not only does he support the repression against the uninjected, he actually blames the uninjected for it and for all that it shall entail for them.
Now consider that in Russia 55 percent of the adult population is uninjected. (35 percent took the "vaccine" while it was still fully voluntary. Another 10 percent have followed involuntarily since coercion has started.) And consider also that the state in Russia is doing everything it can to make the lives of the unvaccinated "shitty". Also consider that in Russia, there are still nearly 900,000 surviving World War II veterans. Easily 600,000 of them are uninjected. (Russia does not publish the figure for vaccinations per age, but two months ago Sobyanin was whining that only one-third of those above 60 had subjected themselves to S protein+chimpvirus injections.)
Now consider that all Russian regions have adopted "vaccine" passes barring those without them from theaters and malls, certain jobs, and in a few regions from public transport. Consider that many regions have adopted additional restrictions for the retired "unvaccinated" who are barred from leaving their residences altogether except to visit the emergency room, the nearest grocery store, or to walk a dog but no farther than 100 meters from their doorstep.
Consider that when all of these things are taken together this means that tens of millions of Russian retirees and hundreds of thousands of Russian WWII veterans are technically banned from visiting the mall or a theater, seeking non-urgent medical help, getting their groceries from the 2nd nearest store to them, or walking the dog 105 meters from their doorstep.
And what is the response of the alleged "Russophile" Saker to these outrages and indignities? His response is to find them completely unproblematic, to justify them as "self-inflicted" and normal, and to blame the retirees and the veterans for bringing them upon themselves.
What do you call a person like that? You call it HUMAN GARBAGE. That's what he is. I wouldn't run him through a woodchipper and fertilize my tomatoes with.
At a time when so many Russians, but particularly pensioners and even veterans, are being humiliated and oppressed this "Russophile" does not even have the level of class required to keep his mouth shut. Instead, he pens bizarre ranting essays on how the oppressed have no one but themselves to blame.
What he most closely resembles is the Bolsheviks, or better yet their toadie and apologist. The Bolsheviks and the violent Westernizer, Peter the Great, played the same game of being at war with the Russian people and spirit, of oppressing them from above, and of blaming the victim the whole time. At the end of the day, he is nothing more than a pathetic COVID Bolshie. Lenin at least left his humanity behind in pursuit of a grand vision of Heaven on Earth, Birdman abandons it in order to play the footsoldier for a virus cult and syringe fundamentalism that the Russian people do not want anything to do with.
Isn't it "grand" to be sitting pretty in Covidianism-free Florida and be ranting in justification of humiliation and harassment of Russian veterans and grandparents? The Russians have better friends than that at NATO HQ.
The woman cried and said that without a phone she would not even be able to call an ambulance. The pensioner also said that she had recently buried her son and no one can help her. At the same time, the guards acted according to the rules and did not let the elderly woman inside the shopping center without a QR code.The life of a Russian granny successfully made shitty! Birdman approves! She only has herself to blame after all!
Russian granny denied baked goods. Another victory!
Another Russian granny leading a "self-inflicted" "shitty life".
Samara Online:
The pensioner wanted to go to the store, but she did not have a vaccine certificate. The woman was not allowed to enter the mall, then she began to fall to the floor and cry, her emotions overwhelmed her.One more "self-inflicted" "rather shitty life" "which, of course, is their right".
- "I have neither children nor grandchildren, I live alone. I need a piece of bread, I want to eat. Are you monsters not to let me in? I lie here on the doorstep and starve to death? If I die, take me straight to the churchyard, to bury me in the grave", the woman said.
"self-inflicted" brutal detention — "which, of course, is her right".
Rabid driver manhandles a woman without a vaccine pass and pushes her off a bus. — More of that "self-inflicted" stuff Birdman loves so much.
Young Russian woman faces 5 years in jail for having bitten a paramilitary policeman on the hand while he was knocking her to the floor and giving her a concussion because she removed her facemask in a mall after it had become unusable. Put them in their place! Make their lives shitty! It's all self-inflicted!
a coterie of WEF-loving technocrat insectoids try to blackmail, harass and cattle-tag them. And for a Florida COVID Bolshie to pontificate on how they deserve it and how it is all their fault after all.
Russophile? Not to anyone whose mother or grandmother could have been one of those humiliated women. And that's the vast majority of Russia.
When you've sided with a technocratic would-be QR-police state against babushkas and veterans you've become a steaming, radioactive pile of shit that doesn't deserve to be consuming this world's oxygen.
Never liked his smug , "i freakin' know everything" attitude.
Covid is the litmus test. The vaxx lovers are the enemy