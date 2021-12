© Getty

Brigette Macron is France's first lady and has been the target of online conspiracy theorists that have falsely claimed she's transgender.Brigette Macron is the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and she's the target of internet rumors that have falsely stated that she's transgender. She's now taking legal action.The rumors about Macron even inspired a hashtag on Twitter, #JeanMichelTrogneux, which first appeared online on Nov. 1 and took on a surge in popularity in early December, according to Euronews Macron is 68 years old and the mother of three children, and she's been married to the French President for 14 years. The two met while she was his teacher; he was 15 years old and she was 39.