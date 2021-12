A mud volcano that burst to the surface on a farm near Gisborne threw large rocks 50 metres andGisborne District Council scientist Murry Cave​ saidCave said.He said mud volcanoes"This latest one is a bit smaller than that one. It happened over about an hour, but is still bubbling away. There's quite a bit of bubbling going on, but it's not ejecting any more mud at this stage," he said.This mud volcano is on farmland a long way from any houses or structures, unlike the 2018 one, which was only 150 metres from the nearest house."Despite their name, they are not related to volcanoes or to geothermal mud pools such as at Rotorua. Instead, March 5th Te Araroa earthquake ," Cave said.Mud volcano eruptions eject gas, water and rocks into the air "and in this instance quite large rocks were thrown around 50m clear of the mud volcano itself", he said."The rocks ejected can come from many kilometres underground and is