Shikhzekhirli volcano has erupted in Gobustan. The Bureau of Earthquake Research reported that the volcanic eruption was characterized by three cycles of activity during the day.It was noted that the first active phase of the eruption occurred at 17:48:36 local time and lasted almost three and a half minutes, the second phase began at 17:53:59 and lasted 2 minutes 18 seconds, and the third at 17:58: 17 local time and lasted longer than the previous ones - 7 minutes.A total of 1,700 cubic meters of waste were brought to the surface.Shikhzekhirli mud volcano is not included in the state nature reserve.The director of the Bureau of Earthquake Research Jeyhun Pashayev said that it had been the 25th volcano paroxysm, i.e., spasmodic volcanic eruptions since 1810."Shikhzekhirli mud volcano is considered one of the most active mud volcanoes in the world, " Pashayev told Trend.Azerbaijan is home to some stunning and unique natural wonders. The Land of Fire has the greatest number of mud volcanoes worldwide.At present, there are 365 mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan. Most volcanoes are active, and 43 of them are protected by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.NASA geologists studying Mars concluded that mud volcanoes of Azerbaijan are similar to uplands of the planet for their structure.On September 5, 2004, the largest mud volcano in the territory of Azerbaijan was added into the Guinness World Records.Researchers of the National Science Academy's Geosciences Division have recently developed an organic mineral fertilizer based on raw materials from a mud volcano.The scientific invention was patented by Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency.Now the research is being carried out in the areas of geothermal, alternative and renewable energy. Work on creating the national atlas of solar energy is also underway.Moreover, the activities planned for the coming years include the assignment of the status of a geo park to the territories where Azerbaijan's mud volcanoes are located.Furthermore, it is planned to promote geo tourism in these areas. In this regard, the legislation has been amended accordingly. The work is currently underway to select territories for geo parks.