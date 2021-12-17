In a move that will come as a shock to absolutely no one, YouTube is censoring clips of Joe Rogan's interview with cardiologist Peter McCullough wherein the doctor laid out how early treatment of COVID is being actively suppressed by governments and big-pharma in favour of a blind pursuit to vaccinate everyone.
Texas-based McCullough urged that treatments including ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies are being sidelined in order to "create acceptance for, and then promote, mass vaccination."
During the three hour long exchange, McCullough also spoke at length about vaccine side effects, including myocarditis in young people.
McCullough tweeted out a link to a YouTube video of the interview, which has since been pulled down.
Trying to access the video results in the message "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines." A "learn more" link re-routes to YouTube's Community Guidelines overview, and the company's COVID-19 medical misinformation policy.
— Peter McCullough, MD (@P_McCulloughMD) December 15, 2021
Rogan himself retweeted McCullough's post, and later retweeted this post on censorship from Tim Dillon:
In addition, Twitter appears to be suspending people for retweeting clips of Rogan's McCullough interview:
The entire Rogan interview with Dr. McCullough is of course still available on Spotify, which has a deal to distribute Rogan's podcasts, although how long that will last with Rogan increasingly defying the establishment by allowing open discussion is anyone's guess.
Dr. McCullough's previously spoke at length with Alex Jones:
