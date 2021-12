Alright, we'll see how long this lasts up, great chat with @JoeRogan on health & C19 #PeterMcCulloughMD https://t.co/cpoQI4Alan



— Peter McCullough, MD (@P_McCulloughMD) December 15, 2021

Doctor urged that COVID treatments are being sidelined in order to "create acceptance for, and then promote, mass vaccination."In a move that will come as a shock to absolutely no one, YouTube is censoring clips of Joe Rogan's interview with cardiologist Peter McCullough wherein the doctor laid out how early treatment of COVID is being actively suppressed by governments and big-pharma in favour of a blind pursuit to vaccinate everyone.Trying to access the video results in the message "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines." A "learn more" link re-routes to YouTube's Community Guidelines overview, and the company's COVID-19 medical misinformation policy.Rogan himself retweeted McCullough's post, and later retweeted this post on censorship from Tim Dillon:In addition, Twitter appears to be suspending people for retweeting clips of Rogan's McCullough interview:Dr. McCullough's previously spoke at length with Alex Jones: