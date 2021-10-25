On Tuesday, Bryson Gray, a rapper who released a "Let's Go Brandon" song on YouTube, found that his music video had been stricken from YouTube due to what the Big Tech social media giant called "medical misinformation."
This is not the same as another "Let's Go Brandon" song The Post Millennial has previously reported on, which actually went as far as #1 on iTunes hip-hop chart.
"YouTube has banned 'Let's Go Brandon' song from YouTube due to 'medical information,'" Gray tweeted. "What medical misinformation is in the song? Whoa."
There were two versions of the song on YouTube, a version with the lyrics and another featuring the music video. The lyrical upload was the first video taken down by YouTube but the music video version soon followed.
"IT JUST HAPPENED! The final copy of the Let's Go Brandon song previously hosted on my channel has been BANNED! I now have 2 guidelines strikes and cannot post for 2 weeks," tweeted 17-year-old musician Chandler Crump.
"Why is the most censored rapper in the country someone that doesn't even curse in songs?" Gray told Fox News. "Why can you rap about murder, sex, and drugs but when I rap about questioning the government I get banned? Is this still America?"A YouTube spokesperson responded to one of the tweets. "Jumping in - we're passing this along to the right team for a re-review. We'll share updates once we hear back from them. Appreciate your patience in the meantime," YouTube's tech support responded to Gray's tweet and said the platform is looking into the matter.
The artist's fans have responded by uploading alternative versions of the song, saying:
"YouTube banned this twice, ain't stopping us. Let's Go Brandon."Ironically, the song's lyrics includes the line, "You ask questions, they start bannin.'" The anti-Biden "Let's go Brandon" chant itself has come a long way from its humble beginnings at a NASCAR event on Oct. 2, 2021, and continues to spread at events across America, including college football and MLB games.
Comment: They are just tightening the control over the population by strengthening the censorship. They will decide what we hear, what we see, what is good or bad for us, what we eat, what we drink, and very soon what we think. Humanity is occupied and repressed by psychopaths that rule this reality.
Are we living in the Orwell 1984 society?
