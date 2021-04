Federal internet censors should target hurtful words against politicians, says Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault. The Minister added pending regulations may include an internet kill switch to block websites deemed hurtful, but called it a "nuclear" option.



"We have seen too many examples of public officials retreating from public service due to the hateful online content targeted towards themselves or even their families," said Guilbeault. "I have seen firsthand alongside other Canadians the damaging effects harmful content has on our families, our values and our institutions. As a dad and a stepdad to six kids, I know more can and should be done to create a safer online environment."



Guilbeault made his remarks in a podcast sponsored by Canada 2020, an Ottawa think tank affiliated with the Liberal Party. Legislation to censor internet content will be introduced shortly, he said.



"I am confident we can get this adopted," said Guilbeault. "Once the legislation is adopted, clearly creating a new body, a new regulator like that in Canada, would take some time."

The goal is obviously to silence non-conforming content

These are the last gasps of our political overlords

Constituents to remain fair game for abuse from party apparatchiks.A colleague forwarded me the text of an article from Blackrocks Reporter , which covers Canadian politics from Ottawa, our capitol.Blackrocks is behind a paywall, permit me to quote it here:The same story is covered here by the Post Millienial (the rest of Canada's "approved media", as in the ones who received hundreds of millions in tax breaks and subsidies from the Federal Government in the run up to the last election, are not giving it a lot of airtime for some reason).For a political cabinet minister to seriously push forward new rules silencing free speech directed against politicians is quite rich, having just last week been publicly attacked and mocked by a senior advisor to Premier Doug Ford (my transgression? Raising the issue of small business bankruptcies under lockdowns with my MPP).(Cue up Jacobs, who will probably come barrelling in here and call me a moron because Guilbeault is Federal and Liberal while he's provincial and purportedly Conservative, so I'll save him the trouble and say: they're all one political class)Being brainwashed or coerced into accepting ideologies that have been decided by oligarchs and billionaire Sith Lords are an additional antagonizing factor.When this happens it can channel into populism, deteriorate into (arguably deserved) demagoguery, or perhaps more hopefully a type of mass opt-out of the current system into the next iteration of human organization and governance.We're in the early innings of an inexorable transition from the age of nation states into network , or crypto states ("crypto populism"?). How that looks is often the topic of discussion on our AxisOfEasy podcasts , it can be chilling, as in if the Network State is Facebook, or Google. Or it can be liberating, like a decentralized mosaic of Hanseatic Crypto States . That's a choice we, as people and citizens actually can participate in, right now, today.No matter which trajectory things pursue, one thing is certain: the next step is a cascading loss of institutional and political legitimacy, such as what happened in 1989 with the implosion of communism and the Warsaw Pact states. A year earlier, not one geo-political strategist, let alone party apparatchik would have forecasted the coming collapse. Eighteen months later, it was all over.I think we're headed for a similar period over the next few years, and it's the current leadership and the incumbent elites who brought us here.Mark E. Jeftovic is the founder of Bombthrower and CEO of easyDNS.com, a company he co-founded in 1998 which has been operating along the lines described within these pages.