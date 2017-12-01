it is a direct assault on the Freedom of the Press.

Israeli daily Maariv said Hotovely will be working with Google and YouTube officials in a joint mechanism that will be in charge of "monitoring and preventing" any publication of materials deemed by Tel Aviv to be "inflammatory."Hotovely announced in a Hebrew-only press release that she met with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and Google's Director of Public Policy, Jennifer Oztzistzki, at Google's Silicon Valley Offices.Hotovely said that she received a comprehensive review mechanism for companies to monitor the films that allegedly incite violence, claiming that: 'The attacks daily in Israel are the result of youths and children incited by the education system and the social networks, this is a daily war of incitement.'She said thatto strengthen the bilateral relations with Israel's Foreign Ministry, and build a mechanism of "collaborative work" that would make both parties partners inThe Israeli move comes amidst escalating tension in occupied Palestine, and a large number of videos,living under the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine.The Israeli coordination with Google and YouTube has very serious implications, and many journalists have spoken out in opposition, sayingAll foreign journalists who report in the Occupied Territories are required to register with the Israeli military, andbefore it can be released.With the recent advances in technology, many Palestinians and other civilians have been able to post videos uncensored online.The Israeli government has frequently voiced its discontent with this development, and have worked to find ways to continue to censor videos coming out of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.