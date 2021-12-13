© EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN



'Timely' reactions to rule of law breaches

The Social Democrats, Greens and the liberal FDP announced that a 'traffic light' coalition between the three parties would push for the development of a fully-fledged European federation.According to the coalition agreement presented on Wednesday, the coalitionThe conference should lead to a constitutional process and ultimately to the "development of a federal European state," the document reads."A sovereign Europe is the key for our foreign policy," said Olaf Scholz, who will likely be inaugurated as chancellor in the second week of December.The traffic light coalition also plans to strengthen the European Parliament by giving it the right to initiate legislation, a privilege currently reserved for the European Commission.Udo Bullmann, who led the coalition negotiations on European affairs for the SPD, emphasised that the proposalWhileto launch a constituent process for Europe, the coalition also wants to tap into the potential of existing procedures.So far, the Council - which consists of the ministers of the EU member states - has often decided on a consensus basis, even if the treaties would allow for qualified majority voting.Bullmann stated.Another hot topic in the German coalition agreement is the departure from incumbent chancellor Angela Merkel's more conciliatory approach towards the breach of the rule of law in Hungary and Poland.The future coalition wants to call on the European CommissionNicola Beer, who co-negotiated the Europe section of the coalition agreement for the FDP, stressed that "everybody who has joined the club has subscribed to adhere to the rules of the club, and," she said.This will also apply to, Beer said.However,"And I have hope that this combination will lead to better results than the laissez-faire approach of the past years," she concluded.