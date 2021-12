© LEREXIS via Getty Images

And also send wrong message that vaccinated can't spread the virus.An investigation by experts in Spain has concluded that vaccine passports have no significant impact on reducing COVID-19 infection rates.Details of the study, carried out by Spain's inter-regional Covid committee, were obtained by El Pais and reported on by the Telegraph "In European countries where [the system] is being used, cases are rising significantly, although it is true that their level of vaccination is much lower than in Spain," the report states.Although Spain doesn't have vaccine passports at the national level, eight out of 17 regions are using a similar system.And perhaps that's the primary goal."The findings are similar to evidence found by the UK government - that vaccine passports could increase Covid rates in the country," writes Ken Macon Numerous European countries have imposed vaccine passport schemes that segregate the jabbed from the unjabbed.In some cases, the option to provide a negative test result has been removed, meaning only those who are fully vaccinated (and yet can still spread the virus) are given permission to enter venues.