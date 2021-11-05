© San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

San Francisco will force children as young as 5-years-old to show a vaccine passport to enter a restaurant and other indoor venues, officials have announced.After imposing similar mandates for children over 12 back in August, authorities are set to make the same demands of even younger children after the the CDC granted emergency approval to kids aged 5-11 to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.This will likely cause further controversy and opposition given thatChildren account forin America, with many warning that the risks posed by the vaccine could outweigh the risk of them getting the virus.San Francisco Health Officer Susan Philip says parents will have about two months to get their child vaccinated before they start being turned away by establishments for the inability to show a vaccine passport."We definitely want to wait and make sure children have an opportunity to get vaccinated, so that will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available to kids, so there will be a limited time in which there will not be those requirements in our plan," she said."But at some point, five to 11 year olds will also have to show proof of vaccination to access some of those same settings."Under San Francisco's current rules, no one over the age of 12 is allowed to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, or theatres without having taken the shot.