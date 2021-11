© YouTube / Posten



Charlie Stone is an author and journalist who has worked for the BBC, several national newspapers in the UK and international media.

A TV ad for the Norwegian postal service that shows Father Christmas enjoying a festive kiss with a man has gone viral. Santa's coming out makes perfect sense, given his uncanny ability to take on a wide range of identities.Santa is gay. But you knew that already, right? How could he not be in this, the modern era, the age of woke?I admit, I'd always presumed there was a Mrs Claus back home somewhere in the Arctic Circle, helping Santa all year long pack presents alongside his elves and reindeer. But apparently not.It seems Santa was in the closet all along. Maybe that explains why the cuddly couple had no conventionally conceived kids of their own to help out?This year, Santa is being portrayed as a lonely, ruggedly-handsome old gay dude who gets a man of his very own in his Christmas stocking. That's according to a new festive advert for the Norwegian postal service, Posten, and as Norway is up near Lapland , I guess they'd know better than most.Just don't tell Mrs Claus."It has been a dark year for everyone," Monica Solberg, Posten's marketing director, told LGBTQ Nation . "A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more. Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world. Posten is an inclusive workplace with great diversity and we would like to celebrate the 50th anniversary with this fine love story."Santa, of course, can be anything you choose him to be.; he should be redefined as the patron saint of ad-men, not children. The ruddy-cheeked, chubby white-haired dude with a big beard wearing a red outfit isPosten has a history of mixing things up a little with its Christmas ads.It takes a few years for Harry and Santa to get together, as Santa tends to disappear up the chimney every Christmas morning after he's dropped off his presents. There's a metaphor in that, for sure, but quite what that could be is entirely down to personal taste.Harry dresses up nicely, sprays on some aftershave and sleeps on the sofa to try and catch his man. They chat and have their magic moments every year, but they're not intimate. UntilHe then draws a love heart.Job done. Santa gets Posten to deliver all those pesky presents this year, and takes the night off. They then have their long, drawn-out kiss.So, if there are no presents under your tree this year don't blame Santa...blame the Norwegian postal service.