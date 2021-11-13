© Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS



The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial has ruled against a bid by the prosecution for the jury to consider a lesser charge in the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum - one of two men the teenager is accused of killing.However, on Friday, Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder denied prosecutors' arguments that an additional charge of second-degree reckless homicide was warranted, ruling that only the original first-degree charge would be sent to the jury.Some activists and commentators, however, have called for Judge Schroeder's removal, on account of both his clashes with the prosecution and the bias they allege he has shown.Rittenhouse, now 18, has been charged with killing Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, in August 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, which include first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, reckless endangering, and illegal possession of a weapon by a person under 18.Closing arguments by the defense and prosecution will be made on Monday.