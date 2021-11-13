Society's Child
Rittenhouse trial judge rules on prosecution's lesser-charge request
RT
Fri, 12 Nov 2021 18:32 UTC
Rittenhouse's defense rested their case on Thursday after presenting evidence that the then-17-year-old acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two people during violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Prosecutors were seeking to add lesser charges to their case.
However, on Friday, Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder denied prosecutors' arguments that an additional charge of second-degree reckless homicide was warranted, ruling that only the original first-degree charge would be sent to the jury.
Lesser charges would offer a chance to lower the burden of proof for the prosecution in order to obtain a conviction. An additional charge presented by prosecutors was a second-degree charge for recklessly endangering Richie McGinnis, who was near Rosenbaum when he was shot, which Judge Schroeder said he would consider.
On Wednesday, prosecution lawyer Thomas Binger was reprimanded by the judge, who said that, at one point, Binger may have crossed a legal line in commenting on the accused's right to remain silent. Testimony by witnesses painting Rittenhouse as not having been the primary aggressor may also have helped his self-defense argument.
Some activists and commentators, however, have called for Judge Schroeder's removal, on account of both his clashes with the prosecution and the bias they allege he has shown.
Rittenhouse, now 18, has been charged with killing Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, in August 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, which include first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, reckless endangering, and illegal possession of a weapon by a person under 18.
Closing arguments by the defense and prosecution will be made on Monday.
Comment: See also:
- Prosecutors in Rittenhouse trial crash and burn, but polarized Americans aren't seeing it
- Rittenhouse prosecutors got angry when key witness Nathan DeBruin wouldn't change his story
- Someone was caught taking secret video of Rittenhouse jury following threat
- Lying media continues pushing debunked Rittenhouse narrative as it crumbles before their eyes
- Man shot by Rittenhouse tells court he advanced on defendant, pointed his gun first
- Kyle Rittenhouse was shouting 'Friendly!' as he was chased by man moments before fatal shooting
- FBI sat on bombshell footage from Kyle Rittenhouse shooting
- Jack Posobiec breaks down the new Kyle Rittenhouse video
- Legal experts: Kyle Rittenhouse has strong self-defense claim in August 2020 Kenosha riot shooting
- Kyle Rittenhouse made 'reasonable' decision to shoot: expert testimony
..
Like the name Katz TV infers, its Court TV is another behavioral propaganda deception..