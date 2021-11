© Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP



George Floyd's friend, Cortez Rice, who is sometimes referred to as Floyd's nephew, released a video on Twitter in which he claims he knows people gathering photos and other information about the remaining 18 men and women in the jury pool.



Cortez issued the video as an apparent warning to the jury. In it, he says he didn't even "want to name the people that I know that is in the Kenosha trial. But there's cameras in there. There's definitely cameras up in there and there's definitely people taking pictures of the juries and everything like that. We know what's going on. So we need the same results, man." He then began listing people he believed needed "justice."

Police caught an unidentified person taking video of the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case just days after a friend of George Floyd threatened to do just that on social media.Before the trial got underway on the sixth day of testimony, a police lieutenant reported to the judge that someone had been caught recording images of the jury as they arrived at the pick-up point where police transport jurors to the Kenosha County Courthouse.Judge Bruce Schroeder said that if it happened again officers should confiscate the camera equipment.As I reported on Sunday Cortez issued his threat on Twitter.Last year, Kenosha erupted into violent chaos after a black man, Jacob Blake, was shot and wounded by police officers. Many businesses were torched and destroyed by rioters and looters.Though Rittenhouse is of mixed race on his dad's side and the people he shot are white, his trial is seen through a racial lens because of its proximity to the Blake shooting.Rittenhouse is charged with six counts that could land him in the prison for the rest of his life. Rittenhouse claims self-defense in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz. He's also charged with endangering an unidentified man, who had kicked Rittenhouse in the head, and for endangering a Daily Caller reporter.He's also looking at an additional sentence for being an underage person in possession of a dangerous weapon.