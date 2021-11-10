Testimony is entering its second week in the trial, in which Rittenhouse is accused of murder.
During cross-examination Gaige Grosskreutz, shot in the bicep, was asked by Rittenhouse's defense team: "It wasn't until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him ... that he fired, right?"
Grosskreutz replied: "Correct," according to the Associated Press.
During earlier questioning from the prosecution, Grosskreutz said he had his hands raised as he closed in on Rittenhouse on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black male, in the city of Kenosha.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger asked Grosskreutz why he didn't shoot first.
"That's not the kind of person that I am," the 27-year-old responded. "That's not why I was out there. It's not who I am. And definitely not somebody I would want to become."
Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, then wounding Grosskreutz.
Huber, 26, is seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard before being shot.
A witness testified last week that Rosenbaum "lunged" at Rittenhouse before being shot.
Comment: The prosecution is making the defense for Rittenhouse at this point, yet mainstream media is still busy pretending their long held narrative hasn't totally collapsed. That said, while the truth can't be any clearer, the world has entered an interesting period where so many people don't have 'eyes to see' even the most blantent of realities. The prosecution is collapsing, but it will never be framed that way by the media. If and when Rittenhouse's case is dismissed, they will continue to rage at how the same 'white supremacy' that fueled Rittenhouse's 'executions' allowed him to walk free. Fact is this kid should never had been in the courtroom under murder charges in the fist place.
