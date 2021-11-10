grosskreutz
The protester wounded by teenage Kyle Rittenhouse during the deadly August 2020 social justice protests in Wisconsin acknowledged in court Monday that he pointed his gun at Rittenhouse and moved toward him before being shot.

Testimony is entering its second week in the trial, in which Rittenhouse is accused of murder.

During cross-examination Gaige Grosskreutz, shot in the bicep, was asked by Rittenhouse's defense team: "It wasn't until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him ... that he fired, right?"

Grosskreutz replied: "Correct," according to the Associated Press.



During earlier questioning from the prosecution, Grosskreutz said he had his hands raised as he closed in on Rittenhouse on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black male, in the city of Kenosha.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger asked Grosskreutz why he didn't shoot first.

"That's not the kind of person that I am," the 27-year-old responded. "That's not why I was out there. It's not who I am. And definitely not somebody I would want to become."

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, then wounding Grosskreutz.

Huber, 26, is seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard before being shot.

A witness testified last week that Rosenbaum "lunged" at Rittenhouse before being shot.