On Human Events Daily , Jack Posobiec dissected the video that emerged from the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday , going through the footage to give an analysis of what it could mean for the self-defense case.Posobiec tracked through the events of August 25, 2020, when Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two men, wounding a third. Rittenhouse is on trial for those deaths, and his defense is that he shot those men in self-defense. Video evidence, shot by an FBI plane that was overhead, was submitted into evidence today by the defense."The evening of August 25 2020, following three nights of riots and arson and terror throughout the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse and another group of armed members of the community, members of the area decided that they had had enough and they wanted to protect the town, the village, really," Posobiec said."I've been in Kenosha, walked that area walk those streets, protected from what was going on, these marauders are coming through and destroying everything in their path."Human Events daily has obtained exclusive which is drone footage. And we were told that it comes from the FBI, which had a drone up that evening that captured the entire sequence of events," Posobiec said. The defense clarified during the trial that it was a plane. "I warn you this footage is graphic, and it does include for the first time ever seen, the final moments between Joseph Rosenbaum and Kyle Rittenhouse. "Posobiec aired the footage, which showed what happened behind the parked cars."So you can see very clearly on this footage," Posobiec said, "that it was an absolutely chaotic night, horrific night. Following two nights, the third night in a row this took place. Screams, gunshots, sirens in the background.The State of Wisconsin, the prosecutors in this case, have had this footage from day one. Why did they not release this? Why did they let the public and the media spin an insane story, a false narrative about what went down because we have the footage and you have had it the entire time," Posobiec concluded.The riots in Kenosha, Wisc. at the end of August 2020 came as a result of a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed by the shots. Police were on the scene trying to enforce a restraining order against Blake, who was at the home of his children's mother, despite a court order stating that he could not be there.The officer who shot Blake was cleared of all charges.