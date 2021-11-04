Society's Child
Jack Posobiec breaks down the new Kyle Rittenhouse video
The Post Millennial
Tue, 02 Nov 2021 23:20 UTC
Posobiec tracked through the events of August 25, 2020, when Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two men, wounding a third. Rittenhouse is on trial for those deaths, and his defense is that he shot those men in self-defense. Video evidence, shot by an FBI plane that was overhead, was submitted into evidence today by the defense.
"The evening of August 25 2020, following three nights of riots and arson and terror throughout the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse and another group of armed members of the community, members of the area decided that they had had enough and they wanted to protect the town, the village, really," Posobiec said.
"I've been in Kenosha, walked that area walk those streets, protected from what was going on, these marauders are coming through and destroying everything in their path.
"You heard yesterday, if you watched the jury selection, that this was a town that have been terrorized, absolutely terrorized. People were saying take down your American flags so you don't become a target. Other potential jurors were saying that they had been so terrified that they move their family out of the county.
"Other jurors said they couldn't afford to bring their family out of the county get a hotel etc., for the whole time so they were sleeping with their children in local churches. That's how bad things got in Kenosha.
"Human Events daily has obtained exclusive which is drone footage. And we were told that it comes from the FBI, which had a drone up that evening that captured the entire sequence of events," Posobiec said. The defense clarified during the trial that it was a plane. "I warn you this footage is graphic, and it does include for the first time ever seen, the final moments between Joseph Rosenbaum and Kyle Rittenhouse. "
"Rosenbaum, of course, we know chases Kyle, his associates and Zaminski, fires at Kyle. Then they disappear on the footage that we've seen behind a series of parked cars in this car lot. That's where the shooting takes place."
Posobiec aired the footage, which showed what happened behind the parked cars.
"So you can see very clearly on this footage," Posobiec said, "that it was an absolutely chaotic night, horrific night. Following two nights, the third night in a row this took place. Screams, gunshots, sirens in the background. What you see on the drone footage that's never before been seen, is that after Rosenbaum chases Kyle through that parking lot after the gunshot is fired behind Kyle's back, Rosenbaum then pursues Kyle corners him behind those cars, lunges at him and lunges for the rifle in Kyle's hands.
"Kyle Rittenhouse was not the aggressor, and this footage proves it. The State of Wisconsin, the prosecutors in this case, have had this footage from day one. Why did they not release this? Why did they let the public and the media spin an insane story, a false narrative about what went down because we have the footage and you have had it the entire time," Posobiec concluded.
The Rittenhouse case has been controversial from the beginning, with President Biden, among others, framing Rittenhouse as a white supremacist, despite no evidence of any kind to back that up.
The riots in Kenosha, Wisc. at the end of August 2020 came as a result of a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed by the shots. Police were on the scene trying to enforce a restraining order against Blake, who was at the home of his children's mother, despite a court order stating that he could not be there.
The officer who shot Blake was cleared of all charges.
