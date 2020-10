© Nam Y. Huh / AP



Lake County authorities on Friday afternoon handed off Kyle Rittenhouse to police in Wisconsin, where he faces charges stemming from the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of a third during August protests in Kenosha, officials said.Shortly after a judge ruled the Antioch 17-year-old should be extradited, Lake County sheriff's deputies drove him to the border and passed him to deputies from the Kenosha County sheriff's department, said Sgt. Christopher Covelli, of the Lake County sheriff's office.Rittenhouse — who is charged with murder and several other counts — was booked into the jail in Kenosha shortly after that, said Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County sheriff's department. Rittenhouse's lawyers had voiced concerns for his safety in an adult lockup, but Wright said the teen would be held in a cell for juvenile detainees at the facility.Lake County Judge Paul Novak's order to extradite the teen came a few hours after he presided over a morning hearing on the issue. Unlike prior hearings in Rittenhouse's extradition case that were conducted online, the judge held this one in person.Rittenhouse sat flanked by several police officers a few feet from his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, in a courtroom where journalists and spectators were kept several feet apart because of the coronavirus pandemic. The teen, who did not speak audibly, wore a light blue dress shirt, dark tie and a mask over his nose and mouth.Kenosha County prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with shooting three men with an AR-15-style rifle Aug. 25 during protests over white police Officer Rusten Sheskey's shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake , a Black man, days earlier.Pierce, one of the teen's lawyers, announced at the start of the hearing that he would not be addressing the arguments he'd made in a previous filing that allegedDuring the hearing, however, Pierce focused entirely on a technical argument that the paperwork from Wisconsin didn't meet the standard to return the teen. He said the documentation was insufficient because one Kenosha County prosecutor swore to the facts in the criminal complaint before another Kenosha prosecutor — rather than doing that before a magistrate."That is game, set, match, your honor," Pierce said.Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Stephen Scheller rejected those concerns, noting the pile of other documents accusing the teen of crimes and calling for his extradition. Scheller noted that a Kenosha County prosecutor signed papers listing the charges before a judge in that jurisdiction and that Gov. J.B. Pritzker had signed a warrant calling for Rittenhouse's extradition.The paperwork provided "exactly what the law requires," Scheller said.The judge sided with prosecutors. Also, while Rittenhouse's lawyers did not argue their points about his constitutional rights at the hearing, the judge addressed them because they'd been made in court filings. He wrote that questions about the merits of the charges and the teen's rights were outside the scope of an extradition proceeding."These are matters that can be raised in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, through pretrial proceedings or during trial," he wrote.Chicago attorney Stephen Komie, who has handled numerous extradition matters, said appeals in extradition cases have no effect once a person has been transferred out of the jurisdiction. "The ballgame is over in Illinois and the next pitch is going to be thrown in Kenosha," he said.During the hearing, those in the eighth-floor courtroom could hear the muted shouts of street protesters, including about 15 calling for the teen's extradition, alongside a handful there to support him. Clyde McLemore, founder of Lake County's Black Lives Matter chapter, told the Tribune: "We want justice. We want him out of here and back to Wisconsin."Ashley Ramos, who lives in Kankakee County and is part of a pro-police organization, said she felt the teen was justified in firing."He was defending himself from people who were chasing him," she said.As they have battled Rittenhouse's return to Wisconsin, his lawyers have promoted fundraising efforts for his legal defense. Conservatives and gun rights activists took up his cause almost immediately after the shootings, which happened as Rittenhouse and other heavily armed people inserted themselves into the protests that raged for several nights in Kenosha.Rittenhouse ran before someone knocked off his hat, and he tripped and fell, prosecutors wrote. Then, Anthony Huber , 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin, approached with a skateboard and tried to grab the gun as the skateboard "(made) contact" with Rittenhouse's shoulder, prosecutors wrote. The gunman then fired a shot that killed Huber, prosecutors alleged.Rittenhouse's lawyers argued in their filing that the skateboard hit the teen's head and he shot Huber as they wrestled over the rifle.Prosecutors wrote that Rittenhouse then shot Gaige Grosskreutz, of West Allis, Wisconsin.The teen's lawyers contended in their filing that Grosskreutz "lowered his handgun in Rittenhouse's direction."Dan Hinkel focuses on watchdog stories about law enforcement and government. He has reported on the Chicago Police Department, wrongful convictions and government waste and malfeasance, among other topics. Before joining the Tribune in 2010, he reported for several newspapers around the Midwest.