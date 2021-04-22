Society's Child
Norfolk fires police officer who donated to Kyle Rittenhouse and who said he 'did nothing wrong'
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 17:06 UTC
City Manager Chip Filer accepted Police Chief Larry Boone's recommendation that Lt. William Kelly be relieved of duty on Tuesday, according to an announcement just four days after he was placed on administrative leave.
"I have reviewed the results of the internal investigation involving Lt. William Kelly. Chief Larry Boone and I have concluded Lt. Kelly's actions are in violation of City and departmental policies," Filer said. "His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve. The City of Norfolk has a standard of behavior for all employees, and we will hold staff accountable."
Kelly made a $25 donation on Sept. 3 on a crowdfunding website, and he commented, "God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You've done nothing wrong," according to the Guardian.
"Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don't be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership," he added.
Rittenhouse was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment, as well as possessing a weapon while under the age of 18 in connection to shootings that took place during the unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25. The protests were in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man left partially paralyzed by his injuries.
Rittenhouse said he came out, armed, to the scene to help protect a business from being looted or destroyed. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
His trial was delayed last month and will not begin until November. Rittenhouse has been free on bail since Nov. 20, after his lawyer posted $2 million donated by supporters, who believe his prosecution infringed on Second Amendment rights.
Comment: Anyone who thinks we in the West don't live within a system equivalent to China's social credit system is kidding themselves. When you can be fired for a $25 donation you are living under a system of extreme behavioral control.

This is a true statement, they're NOT sworn to serve normal human people as most assume, they ARE sworn to serve and protect a group of kabbalah worshiping parasites with a depopulation agenda. So yeah, his comments are contrary to their desired outcome, and he will be used as a poster child for all to see.
As re the poor officer, I am so sorry to hear it. How broken has America** become when people lose their jobs for not being 'PC', for donating to someone's legal defense and, as SOTT notes, only $25 at that? What comes next is obviously that folks will lose their jobs for NOT donating to things like the whole BLM BM BS, etc.
I hate all of this. It is the epitome of anti-freedom It is evil.
R.C.
*I'm stoked to hear that the kid has been out of jail.
** Actually, it sadly ceased to exist on 1/20/2021.
RC