The city of Norfolk, Virginia, fired a police lieutenant who defended and donated to Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of killing two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin , last summer.City Manager Chip Filer accepted Police Chief Larry Boone's recommendation that Lt. William Kelly be relieved of duty on Tuesday, according to an announcement just four days after he was placed on administrative leave.Rittenhouse was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment, as well as possessing a weapon while under the age of 18 in connection to shootings that took place during the unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25. The protests were in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake , a black man left partially paralyzed by his injuries.Rittenhouse said he came out, armed, to the scene to help protect a business from being looted or destroyed. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.