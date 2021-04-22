kyle rittenhouse
The city of Norfolk, Virginia, fired a police lieutenant who defended and donated to Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of killing two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

City Manager Chip Filer accepted Police Chief Larry Boone's recommendation that Lt. William Kelly be relieved of duty on Tuesday, according to an announcement just four days after he was placed on administrative leave.

"I have reviewed the results of the internal investigation involving Lt. William Kelly. Chief Larry Boone and I have concluded Lt. Kelly's actions are in violation of City and departmental policies," Filer said. "His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve. The City of Norfolk has a standard of behavior for all employees, and we will hold staff accountable."

Kelly made a $25 donation on Sept. 3 on a crowdfunding website, and he commented, "God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You've done nothing wrong," according to the Guardian.

"Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don't be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership," he added.

Rittenhouse was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment, as well as possessing a weapon while under the age of 18 in connection to shootings that took place during the unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25. The protests were in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man left partially paralyzed by his injuries.

Rittenhouse said he came out, armed, to the scene to help protect a business from being looted or destroyed. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His trial was delayed last month and will not begin until November. Rittenhouse has been free on bail since Nov. 20, after his lawyer posted $2 million donated by supporters, who believe his prosecution infringed on Second Amendment rights.