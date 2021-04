© Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Two $20 donations to Sheskey's fund were associated with email addresses of a pair of lieutenants in Green Bay, Wisconsin's police department. One, given under the name, "GBPD Officer", was tied to an address associated with [name redacted by The Daily Wire], a training lieutenant in the department; another anonymous donation was associated with [name redacted by The Daily Wire], who is listed as a school resources officer lieutenant.

Twitter's featured story doxxes low-level police officers who donated small amounts to help colleagues who have garnered the ire of Black Lives Matter, using data breached from charity website GiveSendGo.British news outlet The Guardian published an article Friday, based on information from a group that specializes in trafficking hacked materials, listing the names of low-level police employees who anonymously donated to funds supporting the due process rights of colleagues who have garnered the ire of Black Lives Matter.The Guardian story is based on a "data breach at a Christian crowdfunding website" GiveSendGo that was shared with the outlet by the group Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS).A typical section in the story named rank-and-file Wisconsin police officers who had donated small amounts to offset expenses of fellow Wisconsin officer Rusten Sheskey, who faced a probe after shooting knife-wielding suspect Jacob Blake:German police later seized the DDOS server housing the data, and DDOS moved to the dark web.In January, DDOS published data from the victims of ransomware — people whose computers were overtaken by viruses that extort them by threatening to steal all of their data if they do not pay, according to Wired.Twitter is aware of DDOS' modus operandi. In June 2020, it banned DDOS' Twitter account and blocked all links to its hacked data.A few months later in October - just before the presidential election - the social media giant took a more dramatic step against the New York Post. It prevented America's oldest newspaper from tweeting, and blocked anyone on the site from sharing its latest story, a thoroughly-reported bombshell that had the potential to swing the outcome of the election.The company said it was because the Post article violated its policies on doxxing and hacked materials , saying "We don't want to incentivize hacking by allowing Twitter to be used as distribution for possibly illegally obtained materials.""The images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules. As noted this morning, we also currently view materials included in the articles as violations of our Hacked Materials Policy," it said October 14.There was no evidence, then or now, that the material was hacked; the story itself detailed how the now-president's crack-addled son left his laptop at a repair shop and did not pay for it or pick it up. It included a copy of a subpoena showing that the FBI had seized the laptop from the repairman, and said the repairman gave a copy of its data to presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani after the FBI apparently did nothing.After Biden won the election, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey acknowledged that the censorship of the Post story was a "total mistake." Columnist Jason Whitlock said: "They said my account was locked because I revealed personal information about someone. They said I needed to remove the tweet that linked the dirt.com story about Cullors buying a house in Topanga."The dirt.com story only includes Cullors' name, the name of the town, and public real estate listing pictures, mostly of the home's interior. It does not include the address.Twitter did not return a request for comment from The Daily Wire.Heather Wilson, another GiveSendGo cofounder, told The Daily Wire: "Twitter is a lawsuit waiting to happen. That's how these companies are put into place. We posted something on Twitter very simple like 'thank you for using our service' and people said underneath it things like 'go to hell.' And then at the bottom it says 'hidden due to content.' I said 'oh gosh, how horrible is this one going to be?'""I clicked 'show sensitive content' and it said 'God bless you.'"