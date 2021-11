On Tuesday, opening statements in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an18-year-old aspiring police officer accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, as BLM riots raged in the streets of Kenosha in response to a white-on-black police shooting.While prosecutors have slapped the teen with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide,Now, new footage has emerged which bolsters his case.Before the shooting began, Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, was had arrived in Kenosha in order to help keep order and protect businesses from looting and arson."People are getting inured, and our job is to protect this business, and. If there's somebody hurt, I'm running into harm's way. That's why I have my rifle, because I need to protect myself obviously. But I also have my med kit," Rittenhouse said in footage recorded before the incident.During the course of the evening, protesters became increasingly violent against Rittenhouse and the group he was with -when protester Joseph Rosenbaum was shot dead in the parking lot of a used car dealership. Shortly thereafter,- when he fatally wounded another, and shot the bicep of protester Gaige Grosskreutz who had drawn a pistol and was in the process of aiming it at the teen.At the time, this footage captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, was all we had to go on., where threats against Kyle can clearly be heard before he opened fire, as well as what appear to be muzzle flashes from people shooting at the teen. We recommend playing full screen.According to legal experts,