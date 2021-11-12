© Evelyn Hockstein

"From violating open meetings law to ignoring the school board's code of conduct to neglecting to keep our children safe, all for her activist causes, Sheridan has been nothing short of a disaster as the so-called leader of Loudoun County Public Schools."

"focused board attention on open bathroom policies, renaming schools, removing class rank, issuing special proclamations... and other issues unrelated to the core issue of a safe environment that is focused on an education program of high quality."

"looking forward to the next steps and replacing school board members that are political servants with non-partisan public servants who will put the focus back on excellence in education."

"So I'm not going to encourage any of you to resign because when you are recalled and removed from office, it will be much more satisfying. See you in court."

A school board meeting in scandal-hit Loudoun County, Virginia devolved into a shouting match afterParent group Fight for Schools has obtained several hundreds more signatures than required to removeThey filed suit on Tuesday to remove the offending official, who hails from the Sterling district, and threatened to remove several of her cronies as well.Fight for Schools executive director Ian Prior declared in a statement on Tuesday:The petitions charge the targeted officials:Prior told the media his organization wasTo remove an elected official in Virginia, a petitioner must obtain 10% of however many votes were cast in the previous election to that office.Other officials named by the organization, including Atoosa Reaser, Ian Serotkin, and Denise Corbo, were all targeted with signature numbers significantly over what was needed to remove them.Local parent Megan Jenkins warned the remaining members against trying to resign to save face, as former board member Beth Barts did earlier this month. Addressing the four remaining alleged offenders, parent Megan Jenkins noted that 100% of required signatures for the petitions had already been obtained. She said:The unnamed 15-year-old offenderLoudoun County has meanwhile become the site of a cultural tug-of-war, with parents who want a traditional education for their children