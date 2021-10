© Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters



a 15-year-old boy, allegedly wearing a skirt, entered a girl's bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, where he proceeded to sexually assault Smith's ninth-grade daughter.

A father who was arrested at a school board meeting in Loudoun, Virginia has come out and revealed that his daughter was brutally sexually assaulted at her school by a male in the girls' washroom.On June 22, Scott Smith was dragged out of a Loudoun County school board meeting by police after getting into a vocal altercation with board members over the proposed policy that would enshrine the ability for students to use whatever bathroom they choose.The scuffle was caught on tape and went viral shortly after, showing Smith being pulled from the venue in cuffs with a bloody lip. Smith was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.The records are sealed due to the youths' ages, but Smith's attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster recently spoke to media and confirmed that a boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio, related to an incident that day at that school.Smith attended the June 22 meeting and spoke about his daughter's assault, noting that the assailant was able to access the girls' washroom because of the lax gender identity policies.A police officer then quickly moved to separate the two by pulling on Smith's arm, but that led to a full-on scuffle between them after Smith yanked his arm away. The officer apparently took this as a sign of aggression, and Smith was struck in the face and pulled to the ground before being handcuffed.Smith was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in August, for which he was sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended for one year and contingent on good behaviour.The Loudoun County Sherriff's Office confirmed in a statement that on October 6 , a 15-year-old boy was charged with sexual battery and abduction after police said he forced a girl into an empty classroom, held her against her will, and touched her inappropriately.The assailant is now being held at Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center. His identity cannot be revealed due to the fact he is a minor.Smith and his attorney have stated that a final conviction for this boy on the charge of his daughter's assault is expected imminently, likely in the form of a plea deal to a charge of felony aggravated sexual battery.