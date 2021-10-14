Society's Child
Father arrested at a school board meeting in Loudoun, Virginia alleges his daughter was sexually assaulted in school bathroom
4w.pub
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 17:29 UTC
On June 22, Scott Smith was dragged out of a Loudoun County school board meeting by police after getting into a vocal altercation with board members over the proposed policy that would enshrine the ability for students to use whatever bathroom they choose.
The scuffle was caught on tape and went viral shortly after, showing Smith being pulled from the venue in cuffs with a bloody lip. Smith was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
But disturbing new details are emerging as Smith has come forward to explain what happened that day, and accuse the Loudoun County school board of ignoring his daughter's sexual assault in a girls' restroom at her school.
Smith claims the assault occurred on May 28, in which a 15-year-old boy, allegedly wearing a skirt, entered a girl's bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, where he proceeded to sexually assault Smith's ninth-grade daughter.
The records are sealed due to the youths' ages, but Smith's attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster recently spoke to media and confirmed that a boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio, related to an incident that day at that school.
"If someone would have sat and listened for thirty seconds to what Scott had to say, they would have been mortified and heartbroken," Scott's attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster is quoted as saying.
Smith attended the June 22 meeting and spoke about his daughter's assault, noting that the assailant was able to access the girls' washroom because of the lax gender identity policies.
According to the dais, a school board member painted his claims about student safety as paranoia, stating "Our students do not need to be protected, and they are not in danger ... Do we have assaults in our bathrooms and locker rooms regularly?"
Smith was finally ejected from the school board meeting after a heated exchange with a woman wearing a rainbow heart shirt who allegedly told Smith she "didn't believe" his daughter about her sexual assault.
The woman, since identified as Jackie Schworm, allegedly threatened to "ruin" Smith's plumbing business for claiming his daughter had been sexually assaulted by the trans student. To which Smith replied, "You're a b*tch."
A police officer then quickly moved to separate the two by pulling on Smith's arm, but that led to a full-on scuffle between them after Smith yanked his arm away. The officer apparently took this as a sign of aggression, and Smith was struck in the face and pulled to the ground before being handcuffed.
Smith was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in August, for which he was sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended for one year and contingent on good behaviour.
Speaking to The Daily Caller, Scott Smith said the juvenile court which adjudicated his daughter's sexual assault case assured him the rapist had been confined to house arrest at his mother's residence. But that appears to have not been the case after all, as the young man appears to have struck again since then at another school.
Elizabeth Lancaster has stated that the same male youth who was charged with the sexual assault of Smith's daughter in May was also charged just months later with the sexual battery and abduction of another student, this time at Broad Run High School. The incident occurred while they were awaiting his guilty plea to be filed on the charges of assaulting Smith's daughter.
The Loudoun County Sherriff's Office confirmed in a statement that on October 6, a 15-year-old boy was charged with sexual battery and abduction after police said he forced a girl into an empty classroom, held her against her will, and touched her inappropriately.
The assailant is now being held at Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center. His identity cannot be revealed due to the fact he is a minor.
Smith and his attorney have stated that a final conviction for this boy on the charge of his daughter's assault is expected imminently, likely in the form of a plea deal to a charge of felony aggravated sexual battery.