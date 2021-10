The parent of a Loudon County, Virginia student accused the school district of covering up the sexual assault of their teen daughter that occurred in a gender neutral bathroom back in May.Scott Smith, the parent of the student that was sexually assaulted, protested the Loudoun County school board on June 22 with hundreds of other community members. Smith was arrested that evening Scott Smith became the poster parent for the National School Board Association after his arrest went viral. However, Smith never received the chance to present his argument to the school board before they had him arrested.According to The Daily Wire, moments before Smith's arrest, the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) superintendent told community members during the meeting that the parents outrage was unwarranted since the school had no record of assaults stemming from transgendered students.Lancaster said it's the same suspect that assaulted Smith's ninth grade daughter.