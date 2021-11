© Google/Department of Homeland Security

However, none of the past reported cases were known to involve direct attacks on facilities or equipment.a law enforcement bulletin by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center has revealed.The memo, obtained by ABC News and CNN, said that authorities stillThe drone wasat the substation by coming into contact with it, potentially leading to plant shutdown and possible combustion. The UAV used was a DJI Mavic 2, a consumer-grade quadrocopter commonly sold for about $1,600 US online. The drone's camera, memory card and serial number labels had been removed.The bulletin, which aims to 'raise awareness' with law enforcement, state and local officials about the threats unmanned aerial vehicles could potentially pose to critical infrastructure, was issued on 28 October, and followed a review of security incidents involving drones over a four year period.The memo was accompanied by a satellite photo showing the substation and the drone's recovery location, with an analysis of local power facilities in the state indicating thatThe incident was the first reported use of a drone to target the US electrical power grid.However,. The bombs, which disperse soda can-sized canisters by tiny parachutes over electrical substations, contain spools of highly conductive carbon webbing, which drapes over lines, causing circuit overloads and plant shutdowns. The bombsand missiles to attack powerlines and transformer stations, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to the Balkan country.According to a recent Freedom of Information Act request by the Scientific Coalition for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Studies,. Last year, the group reported that a tiny armada of between four and six unmarked UAVs flew over the Palo Verde Generating Station in Arizona -America's largest nuclear power plant, in September 2019, with plant security proving unable to stop them and authoritiesEarlier this year, Sputnik reported on in California's Channel Islands. FOIA documents revealed that as many as six unidentified craft at a time chased after and maneuvered around the warships in July 2019, with the incidents sparking probes by the Navy, the Coast Guard, and the FBI. Media were troubled at the time by the fact that the drones could lock onto and catch up with the fast-moving warships in the dead of night and despite poor visibility.Small drones are known to have been used repeatedly by guerilla fighters in Third World battlegrounds, being deployed in the civil war in Libya, and by Yemen's Houthi militia against the Saudi-led coalition. In 2019, an armada of Houthi drones severely damaged a pair of Saudi oil production facilities, temporarily knocking out as much as half of the kingdom's oil output.