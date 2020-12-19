© Handout / DoD / AFP

Former Obama-era CIA director John Brennan has described the declassified Pentagon UFO videos as "eyebrow-raising" and has said they should be treated with an open mind.Brennan said in a recent interview at George Mason University's Mercatus Center.Among the several recently-declassified videos was the so-called 'tic tac' craft. Brennan was careful not to confirm nor deny the existence of aliens, but struck a curious tone."You try to ensure that you have as much data as possible in terms of visuals and also different types of maybe technical collection of sensors that you have at the time," the ex-director explained.He highlighted the importance of thinking outside the box, examining the potential for weird weather phenomena, a go-to for authorities downplaying alleged UFO sightings, among other possible explanations for the baffling videos., but declined to speculate about aliens, gods, daemons, deities, or superheroes/villains being the source of the bizarre sightings.Brennan joins the ranks of a growing number of senior officials from around the world who have expressed a particular curiosity about the apparent 'x-files' which were declassified by the Pentagon in recent years."The federal government all these years has covered up [evidence about UFOs]," former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said in a recent documentary.He also claimed that there is a manned, underground US base on Mars, but declined to provide any proof, and added that outgoing US President Donald Trump was on the cusp of spilling the intergalactic beans before he was stopped by "The Federation" to prevent mass hysteria on a global scale.