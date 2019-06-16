Argentina & Uruguay power blackout June 2109

Argentina suffered a “nationwide” blackout, which also affected neighboring Uruguay.
Entire cities descended into darkness as a massive, first-of-its-kind blackout swept across Argentina and Uruguay on Sunday morning. The unexplained calamity will take up to eight hours to fix, officials say.

Argentina suffered a "nationwide" blackout, which also affected neighboring Uruguay, Alejandra Martinez, a spokesperson for the Buenos Aires-based electricity supplier company Edesur, told local media. "Something like this has never happened before," she said.


The company had earlier explained that the massive power outage happened due to a failure in the electrical interconnection system. The blackout itself started at 7:07am local time on Sunday, according to Argentinian officials.


While no official number is yet available, millions are believed to be affected by the outage.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of electrical power loss in some cities in southern Brazil and Chile too.


Argentina's Civil Protection Minister Daniel Russo estimated that it will take between six and eight hours to fully restore power in the country of over 44 million.