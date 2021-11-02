adam kinzinger

Kinzinger speaks out on leaving Congress, 'cancer' in the Republican Party.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Sunday he, Rep. Liz Cheney and "a few others" are the only House Republicans "telling the truth."

"You can fight to try to tell the truth, you can fight against the cancer in the Republican Party of lies of conspiracy of dishonesty," Kinzinger told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview.

Kinzinger announced Friday he will not seek reelection to Congress next term. Among House Republicans, the Illinois congressman is one of the most prominent critics of former President Donald Trump and was one of 10 Republicans in the House to vote to impeach Trump following the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kinzinger, who serves on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, said in a video posted to Twitter the "time is now" to move on from serving in Congress.

"In order to break the narrative, I cannot focus on both a real election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide," Kinzinger said in the five-minute video. "I want to make it clear, this isn't the end of my political future, but the beginning."