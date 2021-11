Kinzinger speaks out on leaving Congress, 'cancer' in the Republican Party.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Sunday he, Rep. Liz Cheney and "a few others" are the only House Republicans "telling the truth.""You can fight to try to tell the truth, you can fight against the cancer in the Republican Party of lies of conspiracy of dishonesty," Kinzinger told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview.Kinzinger, who serves on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, said in a video posted to Twitter the "time is now" to move on from serving in Congress.