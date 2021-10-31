After ten months of distortions, exaggerations, and outright lies, the truth about 1/6 is finally coming out, and the liberal guardians of the Regime are not ready for it.
Tucker's documentary is directly inspired by Revolver's breakthrough investigative reporting on the role of Stewart Rhodes, Ray Epps, and other suspiciously unindicted figures at the center of the January 6 incident. On Monday night, Revolver's Darren Beattie appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the Epps revelations as well as the FBI's larger history of inciting the crimes it claims to combat.
The announcement on Wednesday night immediately generated a huge surge of interest, with millions viewing the trailer in a matter of hours.
RINO Adam Kinzinger (code-name: "Crybaby") had a full-scale meltdown.
Liz Cheney lost it and asked to speak to Tucker's manager.
Of course, Cheney herself has spread plenty of actual lies about January 6. Back on January the 8th, Liz blindly repeated the lie that Brian Sicknick was murdered by a violent MAGA mob.
The documentary trailer caused such a stir that even some of Tucker's own Fox News colleagues joined in the chorus to condemn Tucker for daring to challenge the government's official story of 1/6.
Geraldo Rivera soiled himself in a frantic effort to speak to the New York Times:
Speaking on Thursday with The New York Times, Mr. Rivera elaborated on his concerns.With so much interest in discovering what really happened on January 6, the Regime might have responded by making its own documentary. This Regime certainly has no shortage of newspapers, websites, TV stations, and Facebook groups to put out its preferred narrative.
"Tucker's wonderful, he's provocative, he's original, but — man oh man," Mr. Rivera said in a phone interview. "There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I'm probably going to get in trouble for this — but I'm wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate."
"Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff ... " Mr. Rivera added, pausing briefly. "The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump."
Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing Mr. Carlson's special, Mr. Rivera demurred, saying, "I don't want to go there, that's not my job."
But the Regime media is not in the business of information. It is in the business of propaganda that props up the increasingly unstable and illegitimate American Regime. The Regime narrative is in such a shoddy state of disrepair — it is seemingly held together with only duct tape, chicken wire, and Jim Acosta's spittle — that they have desperately taken on a new mission. Their new mission is not simply to spread the official narrative, but also to make sure it is the only narrative in existence.
