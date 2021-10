© Revolver

Speaking on Thursday with The New York Times, Mr. Rivera elaborated on his concerns.



"Tucker's wonderful, he's provocative, he's original, but — man oh man," Mr. Rivera said in a phone interview. "There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I'm probably going to get in trouble for this — but I'm wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate."



"Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff ... " Mr. Rivera added, pausing briefly. "The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump."



Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing Mr. Carlson's special, Mr. Rivera demurred, saying, "I don't want to go there, that's not my job."

America's anemic and illegitimate globalist ruling class are a psychologically fragile bunch in the best of times. But now, they are in full-blown meltdown mode after theAfter ten months of distortions, exaggerations, and outright lies, the truth about 1/6 is finally coming out, and the liberal guardians of the Regime are not ready for it.On Monday night, Revolver's Darren Beattie appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the Epps revelations as well as the FBI's larger history of inciting the crimes it claims to combat.The announcement on Wednesday night immediately generated a huge surge of interest, with(code-name: "Crybaby" ) had a full-scale meltdown.and asked to speak to Tucker's manager.Of course, Cheney herself has spread plenty of actual lies about January 6. Back on January the 8th, Liz blindly repeated the lie that Brian Sicknick was murdered by a violent MAGA mob.The documentary trailer caused such a stir thatto condemn Tucker for daring to challenge the government's official story of 1/6.soiled himself in a frantic effort to speak to the New York Times With so much interest in discovering what really happened on January 6, the Regime might have responded by making its own documentary. This Regime certainly has no shortage of newspapers, websites, TV stations, and Facebook groups to put out its preferred narrative.The Regime narrative is in such a shoddy state of disrepair — it is seemingly held together with only duct tape, chicken wire, and Jim Acosta's spittle — that they have desperately taken on a new mission.