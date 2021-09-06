© CNN



Representative Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union that if Republicans continue to push lies and conspiracies, his party should "not have the majority" in Congress.Kinzinger said, "The question is, what is our party going to be? Are we going to be the party of opportunity and hope, or the party of anger, division, and truth has no place in it?"He added, "The party desperately needs some people to stand up and tell the truth."Anchor Dana Bash asked, "Do you think that voters should trust House Republican leaders with the majority in the next election?"Kinzinger responded, "All I can say right now is my party has to embrace truth. We have to have a full reckoning of what happened on January 6th, and we have to turn away from conspiracy. I think if we're going to be in charge and pushing conspiracy and pushing division and pushing lies, then the Republican Party should not have the majority. But if we're going to be the party that actually tells the truth and fights for real conservative values and doesn't masquerade conservatism as some anger future, then certainly we should have the majority. But that's up to the party right now to determine."