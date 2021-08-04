A fourth police officer who responded to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, according to his family.Kyle DeFreytag died on July 10, his mother confirms. She also says he responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection during the later shift and was outside the Capitol.D.C. Police also confirm that DeFreytag was found dead on July 10. DeFreytag was an MPD officer for five years, according to his obituary. He was 26-years-old.