Puppet Masters
Open letter to Catholics; cc to everyone else
NoMoreFakeNews
Fri, 29 Oct 2021 01:17 UTC
Read these astounding words from Pope Francis:
"I would like to repeat what the Doctrine of the Church says about this: When we acknowledge international organisations and we recognise their capacity to give judgment, on a global scale - for example the international tribunal in The Hague, or the United Nations. If we consider ourselves humanity, when they make statements, our duty is to obey. It is true that not all things that appear just for the whole of humanity will also be so for our [Vatican] pockets, but we must obey international institutions. That is why the United Nations were created. That's why international courts were created."
Choose one of the following: The person making that statement is a) utterly naïve; b) a blind secular ideologue; c) surrendering his power and his Church to Earthly authority; d) combining his power and the power of his Church with elite Globalists; e) what?!?!
And don't sidestep these choices with, "Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God's."
If those words of Jesus described His ultimate position, His surrender to the authorities and His Crucifixion would have no more meaning than a man paying his taxes, albeit with a great deal more pain.
I guess the days of a Pope concealing a broad secret agenda are over. Francis comes right out in the open, as if he were a city council member supporting the local shut down of a factory smokestack, in accordance with a UN climate-change policy.
Except that's not who the Pope is.
He's an Argentine Jesuit with "the keys to the Kingdom."
And to you, his followers, he's infallible.
Unless you decide otherwise.
This would be a good time to reassess his status in your eyes.
I keep hammering on this point: Jesus served God, not the State.
The institutions the Pope insists all Catholics must obey are the State, in its widest and most powerful form.
Therefore, it makes perfect sense that he would say Catholics should line up and take the COVID vaccine, even while acknowledging fetal tissue from abortions has been used in testing those vaccines.
What's next? A Vatican treaty with Planned Parenthood?
The Pope has cast a long shadow on attempts to gain religious exemptions from vaccination. Obviously, he and his secular partners wanted to shrink that loophole.
The diabolical plan to stick a needle into 8 billion arms, delivering an experimental genetic treatment, whose documented effects have been catastrophic...that plan can't achieve wide success if a billion of those people — Catholics — believe the shot is founded on a sin.
The planning for the (false) pandemic had to include Pope Francis. And he was agreeable. Remarkably so.
Let's take one more step down the rabbit hole. The reference here is a May 2021 article at The Tablet: "Pope joins global [financial] elite to plan for world after COVID."
An unpublicized conference, "Dreaming of a Better Restart," had already been held at the time of publication. It was sponsored by the Vatican. It took up climate change, economic inequality, and hunger.
Then we have this from the Tablet article. Buckle up: "Prominent population control advocate and supporter of Chinese Communist Party president Xi Jinping, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, led the group discussion that followed. Sachs has extolled Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative, that aims to extend CCP influence across Asia to Europe, as 'one of the most important economic development initiatives in the history of contemporary economics'. He is a frequent collaborator with Bishop Sorondo, who in a February 2018 interview said, 'right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese'."
"Rockefeller Foundation president Raj Shah was one of the leaders of the general discussion that followed. Along with its humanitarian projects, the Foundation has for years funded worldwide contraception programmes and abortion providers. Shah worked for USAID during the presidency of Barack Obama, and before that served in a range of leadership roles in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."
If all that doesn't make your head spin, I can't help you.
This is your Church. This is your Pope.
They represent Jesus on Earth.
Well, actually, the Pope is a stage magician performing a simple trick of hypnosis — otherwise known as the bait and switch.
You're sitting at home eating dinner with the family and the phone rings. You look at the screen. There is no number printed on it. You pick up.
A voice says, "Hello, friend. I want to tell you about a special offer. Jesus in a bottle. $49.95. If you order now, we'll send you two. And you can move to China. Or wait a year and the Chinese system will come to you. But that's not all. As a bonus, one absolutely free abortion for a member of your family. You're Catholic, we're the improved Catholic Church, so give me your card numbers and your future in all of Eternity."