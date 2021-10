© Twitter



A photo posted on Thursday to Twitter showed a Baltimore location of Dunkin Donuts with a sign saying that they were temporarily out of donuts, and they are probably not the only one.The photo shown in this article's image shows the sign, which reads "We apologize, but due to supply chain issues, we do not have donuts today," followed by "Please try our wonderful bagels and muffins."The supply chain issues are thought to be mainly due to a shortage of workers in warehouses, containers and truck drivers. To keep up,Indeed, food shortages and food inflation are a growing concern worldwide at the time of this writing. In Canada, food inflation may turn out to be even worse than predicted , for example.