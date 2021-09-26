Society's Child
LA port backup grows to record 62 ships as supply chain crunch worsens
New York Post
Sat, 25 Sep 2021 13:13 UTC
A record 62 cargo ships are waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and are stuck floating off the coast amid a serious supply chain crunch that could mean fewer toys under the Christmas tree this year.
The problem reflects a combination of growing cargo volumes, a labor shortage and COVID-related safety measures that slow the handling of each ship. About one-third of all imports into the U.S. pass through the ports each year.
The Port of Long Beach has broken monthly records for how much cargo has passed through for 12 of the last 13 months, with 32 percent more cargo processed this year than in 2020, according to the trade publication Supply Chain Dive. Backups at the port as cargo ships wait for berths have been common all year, and have only grown as the peak fall shipping season arrived.
Ships are also backing up at other ports around the country, Bloomberg reported, as it takes longer to move containers from ships to trains and trucks. A shortage of truck drivers to collect and drop off the 20- and 40-foot steel boxes is compounding the problem.
The supply chain problem is leading stores like Costco to limit purchases of toilet paper and cleaning supplies, and even forced Nike to lower its sales expectations for the year after it reported a rare shortfall for sales over the summer.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
Statesmen may plan and speculate for liberty, but it is religion and morality alone which can establish the principles upon which freedom can securely stand. The only foundation of a free constitution is pure virtue, and if this cannot be inspired into our people in a greater measure than they have it now, they may change their rulers and the forms of government, but they will not obtain a lasting liberty. They will only exchange tyrants and tyrannies.
Recent Comments
LOL new police recruits in Melbourne....These cop are ridiculous [Link]
Can't people finally stop mispelling it, please ?! It's F E CEBOOK.
Bribem's new border patrol uniform/ 'No Horse For You'.. [Link] R.C.
US rightly got checkmated. R.C.
Well, some say - and with far better reason - that he should be put out of mankind's misery. R.C.
Comment: It seems there are a number of cracks in the foundation beginning to show in supply chains around the world. Whether it's by design or just the opening signs of a failing system remains to be seen.