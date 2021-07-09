The United Kingdom is headed for food shortages that will resemble "rolling power cuts" due to lack of truck drivers and other labor, industry leaders are warning the government.A letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, signed by the Food and Drink Federation and five other organizations, says that a labor crisis has stemmed from a combination of the pandemic and Brexit, the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. It warns that government intervention "is the only way we will be able to avert critical supply chains failing at an unprecedented and unimaginable level."Processing plants and warehouses are also reporting a hard time finding workers., especially of refrigerated food, a huge market in Britain.," said the head of the nation's Cold Chain Federation. "That is going to carry on for as long as demand is unpredictable and labor remains as tight as it is."