"Extensive," "widespread," "intense," "acute," "persistent," "broad," and "ongoing" "labor shortages."

"Worker shortages"

"Workforce shortages"

"Shortages of drivers"

"Truck driver shortage"

"Chassis" shortage

"Ongoing microchip shortage"

"Pervasive resource shortages"

"Material shortages"

"Inventory shortages" from retailers to housing.

"Supply chain shortages"

"Supply shortages"

"Shortages of parts"

"Shortages of inputs and labor"

"Increasingly severe shortage of auto inventories"

"Shortages of parts for farm equipment"

"Restaurants reported severe supply and staffing shortages"

"Nursing shortages"

"Raw material shortages"

"Shortages of labor and other raw materials" that delayed construction

"Persistent materials shortages"

"Shortages and higher costs for both labor and non-labor inputs"

"Retailers noted shortages of and increased lead times for merchandise, particularly on foreign-made goods"

"The number of workers leaving their jobs for other employment was elevated"

"Employee turnover was noted to have increased"

"To combat low availability of labor and high turnover rates, many employers significantly increased wages"

"Businesses also struggled to keep up with the high pace of employee turnover and retirements"

"Revenue growth was being suppressed by supply side factors, such as low inventories and labor shortages and turnover.

"Manufacturers and services firms experienced delays and long lead times for goods"

"Longer lead times" for retailers

"Lead times continued to lengthen, and many manufacturers of perishables turned away business"

"Retailers noted shortages of and increased lead times for merchandise, particularly on foreign-made goods"

"Lead times for capital equipment were much longer than usual"

"Many existing [nonresidential construction] projects remained hampered by long lead times for materials"

"Persistent materials shortages and extended lead times"

"Higher prices" and "high prices": 15x

"Price increases": 12x

"Increased prices": 7x

"Rising prices": 4x

"Prices continued to rise": 4x

"Price pressures": 7x

"Price growth": 7x

"Raise prices": 1x

"Pushing up prices": 1x

"Higher input prices": 2x

"Increases in input prices": 2x

"Rising input prices": 2x

"Input price hikes": 1x

"Orders were being canceled and repriced because costs were changing so quickly": 1x

