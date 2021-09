© Getty Images



The tech industry is at a crunch point.Today, millions of products - cars, washing machines, smartphones, and more - rely on computer chips, also known as semiconductors.And right now, there just aren't enough of them to meet industry demand. As a result, many popular products are in short supply.Even companies that wouldn't necessarily be associated with computer chips haven't been spared, such as CSSI international, a US firm that makes dog-grooming machines , is feeling the effects.Some shoppers have already noticed these problems. Sales of used-cars are up, for instance, because new vehicles, often packed with thousands of individual chips, are in short supply.Kris Halpin, a musician based in North Warwickshire, is one of many who have experienced disappointment. Mr Halpin has cerebral palsy and leases a car through the Motability scheme.His current lease ends in October and under the rules of the scheme he must replace his car at that time. However, his local dealership has told him that the car he ordered has been delayed until January next year at the earliest."As a disabled person I am really, really reliant on my car," says Mr Halpin, who uses a wheelchair. "Where I live, I literally couldn't get beyond my drive without my car."Thankfully, Mr Halpin says that Motability agreed to extend the lease and insurance on his current car until the new one arrives.In the coming months and, particularly over Christmas, it's possible that even more products will fall foul of the shortage.So, what is going on?The chips that are in short supply perform various functions in modern products, and there are often more than one in a single device.Piotr Esden-Tempski is the founder and owner of 1bitsquared, a US-based firm that specialises in electronics hardware. He has orders on his books for several thousand electronics interface boards, which allow students and makers to connect various appliances to their computers.But Mr Esden-Tempski's suppliers say that some of the components he needs containing semiconductors will not be available for 12 months or more."You cannot just assemble it and miss one part, it won't work," he says.This situation has been developing for years, not just months.Other, less obvious, manufacturing complexities have also hampered the supply of certain components.For example, there are two main approaches to chip production right now: using 200mm or 300mm wafers. This refers to the diameter of the circular silicon wafer that gets split into lots of tiny chips.Industry news site Semiconductor Engineering highlighted the risk of a chip shortage, partly due to a lack of 200mm manufacturing equipment, back in February 2020 At times consumers have struggled to buy the devices they want, though manufacturers have so far been able to catch up with demand eventually.Logistical headaches are compounding the situation. Oliver Chapman, chief executive of OCI, a global supply chain partner, says that for many years the cost of shipping was not of great concern for many tech firms because their products are relatively small, and suppliers could fit lots of them inside a single 40ft container.Bosses at the tech giants appear sharply aware of this. The chief executives of Intel and IBM have both said recently that the chip shortage could last two years.Seda Memik, professor of electrical and computer engineering, and computer science, at Northwestern University, agrees: "It will take multiple years to accomplish... a better balance." She also says that the pace of demand for chips has been rising so strongly that a shortage was, at some point, "inevitable".Establishing new chip factories is difficult to do quickly, she adds: "It's extremely expensive and requires a well-trained workforce." It's a potential spanner in the works for those who advocate "re-shoring" - relocating chip fabrication to a wider variety of countries, including those in the West, in order to ease the pressure on global supply chains.Mr Chapman isn't convinced that the market is up for grabs. He argues that Asia-based chip makers, such as those in Taiwan, China and South Korea, are already racing to meet demand , and will likely continue to dominate in the future.It means that all sorts of people, including those seeking a new car like Mr Halpin, could continue to experience delays and disappointment for months to come.