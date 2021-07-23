Society's Child
GM will cut truck production amid semiconductor shortage
Reuters
Wed, 21 Jul 2021 21:24 UTC
(GM.N) said Wednesday it will cut some truck production in North America because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.
The largest U.S. automaker said its Flint Assembly plant that builds the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks will operate on one production shift the week of July 26.
GM said its Ft. Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana that builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 model trucks will be idled next week. GM's Silao Assembly plant in Mexico that also builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cheyenne and GMC Sierra 1500 will also suspend production next week. All three plants are expected to resume regular production the week of Aug 2.
Psstoffgoy 2021-07-23T09:38:31Z
TheImperialYeomanry · 2021-07-23T10:07:39Z
bj0311 · 2021-07-23T10:59:14Z
Next thing you know white trash with credit will be panic buying pickup trucks.
