The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a global supply chain problem. As of Sunday, an estimated 500,000 shipping containers were sitting on cargo ships off the Southern California coast. Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, recently broke records for the number of cargo ships waiting to dock. Those ships are carrying a variety of products for the American market, everything from sneakers to toys, to toilet paper.

The gridlock of massive container ships outside the United States' two busiest ports in Southern California has been blamed for all types of things: A looming shortage of hot Christmas gifts this year

Disruptions and temporary shutdowns at many of the nation's factories

Higher prices paid by consumers on a wide range of goods. Now it may have been the cause of a major oil spill off the coast of Orange County, California.



As authorities scramble to contain the damage done by a broken underwater pipeline that has sent oil onto beaches and endangered wildlife, they are also investigating the possibility that the leak was caused by a ship's anchor hitting the pipeline.



At a press conference Monday, Martyn Willsher, the CEO of Amplify Energy (AMPY), owner of the pipeline that dumped up to 144,000 gallons of oil into the ocean, said it was a "distinct possibility" that the damage was caused by a ship's anchor.

So, Florida is putting out the word to shipping companies that ports in the Sunshine State are open and ready for business.



"Florida is where your success comes in, and our seaports are the solution to ensure the cargo shipping logjam doesn't become the Grinch that stole Christmas." said Michael Rubin, President and CEO of the Florida Ports Council.

Florida leaders say California is no longer the most efficient way to move goods to the East Coast or even the Midwest. They say Florida is the answer.



"Why pay to moor off the coast of California, when Florida shipping lanes are open and serving as the gateway for getting goods to America's market," Rubin said in a press release.



Rubin says Florida has invested in infrastructure to increase port capacity. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed $250 million of stimulus money to Florida's 15 seaports to help offset pandemic impacts.



"Florida is open for business, and we are the solution to help resolve the global supply chain crisis," Rubin added. "Instead of waiting off the coast of California, cargo vessels can offload and move their product to Florida and other discretionary markets in the same time it takes to find space in an increasingly congested California."

We have a supply chain problem in this country, as illustrated by empty shelves and delayed products in every retail chain and small enterprise. Everything from electronic equipment, to appliances, to fresh dog food, is in limited or non-supply because of this.While Governor Gavin Newsom preens, postures, and belches out brags on how the State is doing better than Texas and Florida,Tallahassee, FL's WTVY reports This massive logjam of ships sitting idle at the port may have factored into the cause of the oil spill in Huntington Beach, CA (Orange County).CNN reports A ship that would otherwise not have had a hanging anchor if the Ports of Los Angeles were actually running, let alone running efficiently.— Florida is not only ready, but able to handle the off loading and the distribution of goods across the country.The WTVY report continues:Yet another example ofrather than talking about what leadership should look like.While Newsom has declared a state of emergency over the recent oil spill in Huntington Beach, Hair Gel does not appear to see any urgency in dealing with the half a million shipping containers floating around the Southern California coast.Newsom happily gaslights about low COVID numbers, the California economy , signing legislation concerning "reproductive and racial justice" (huh?!) and creating mandates requiring school-aged children 12 and above to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in order to attend school and participate in extracurricular activities.All while the state loses major job creator Elon Musk and any parent who plans to have or has childrenFlorida doesn't even have to try and cast shade on California.In an October 8 press release , CEO of the Florida Ports Council Rubin aimed this shot across the bow:Florida leads the way in solving problems, not only for its citizens, but for the entire nation. California continues to lead the way in exacerbating them for its citizens and the nation.