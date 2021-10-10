While Governor Gavin Newsom preens, postures, and belches out brags on how the State is doing better than Texas and Florida, he is doing nothing to resolve the issue of ships at the Port of Los Angeles being unable to dock and unload billions of dollars in goods.
Tallahassee, FL's WTVY reports:
The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a global supply chain problem. As of Sunday, an estimated 500,000 shipping containers were sitting on cargo ships off the Southern California coast. Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, recently broke records for the number of cargo ships waiting to dock. Those ships are carrying a variety of products for the American market, everything from sneakers to toys, to toilet paper.This massive logjam of ships sitting idle at the port may have factored into the cause of the oil spill in Huntington Beach, CA (Orange County).
CNN reports:
The gridlock of massive container ships outside the United States' two busiest ports in Southern California has been blamed for all types of things:A ship that would otherwise not have had a hanging anchor if the Ports of Los Angeles were actually running, let alone running efficiently.
Now it may have been the cause of a major oil spill off the coast of Orange County, California.
- A looming shortage of hot Christmas gifts this year
- Disruptions and temporary shutdowns at many of the nation's factories
- Higher prices paid by consumers on a wide range of goods.
As authorities scramble to contain the damage done by a broken underwater pipeline that has sent oil onto beaches and endangered wildlife, they are also investigating the possibility that the leak was caused by a ship's anchor hitting the pipeline.
At a press conference Monday, Martyn Willsher, the CEO of Amplify Energy (AMPY), owner of the pipeline that dumped up to 144,000 gallons of oil into the ocean, said it was a "distinct possibility" that the damage was caused by a ship's anchor.
Peak California.
Now Florida may be leading the way to a possible solution to the country's supply-chain issues.
Governor Ron DeSantis and the CEO of the Florida Ports Council Michael Rubin extended an invitation to those languishing ships to travel southeast and fill their ports — Florida is not only ready, but able to handle the off loading and the distribution of goods across the country.
The WTVY report continues:
So, Florida is putting out the word to shipping companies that ports in the Sunshine State are open and ready for business.Yet another example of DeSantis showing what leadership is through concrete action, rather than talking about what leadership should look like.
"Florida is where your success comes in, and our seaports are the solution to ensure the cargo shipping logjam doesn't become the Grinch that stole Christmas." said Michael Rubin, President and CEO of the Florida Ports Council.
While Newsom has declared a state of emergency over the recent oil spill in Huntington Beach, Hair Gel does not appear to see any urgency in dealing with the half a million shipping containers floating around the Southern California coast.
Newsom happily gaslights about low COVID numbers, the California economy, signing legislation concerning "reproductive and racial justice" (huh?!) and creating mandates requiring school-aged children 12 and above to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in order to attend school and participate in extracurricular activities.
All while the state loses major job creator Elon Musk to Texas, and any parent who plans to have or has children are looking for the exit door in order to protect their offspring. Florida doesn't even have to try and cast shade on California. When a state's leaders look to solve problems and deliver, rather than virtue signal and boast, that state will always surpass and exceed.
In an October 8 press release, CEO of the Florida Ports Council Rubin aimed this shot across the bow:
Florida leaders say California is no longer the most efficient way to move goods to the East Coast or even the Midwest. They say Florida is the answer.Florida leads the way in solving problems, not only for its citizens, but for the entire nation. California continues to lead the way in exacerbating them for its citizens and the nation.
"Why pay to moor off the coast of California, when Florida shipping lanes are open and serving as the gateway for getting goods to America's market," Rubin said in a press release.
Rubin says Florida has invested in infrastructure to increase port capacity. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed $250 million of stimulus money to Florida's 15 seaports to help offset pandemic impacts.
"Florida is open for business, and we are the solution to help resolve the global supply chain crisis," Rubin added. "Instead of waiting off the coast of California, cargo vessels can offload and move their product to Florida and other discretionary markets in the same time it takes to find space in an increasingly congested California."
